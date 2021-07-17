Sports
Golden Slams don’t happen often in tennis, but a few are this year
Photo: German tennis star Steffi Graf playing in the 1988 women’s Wimbledon tournament.
If an athlete claims victory in any Grand Slam, also known as tennis majors – Australian Open, French Open, Wimbledon, US Open – and also wins gold in the Olympics or Paralympic Games, that person achieves a Golden Slam or Golden Grand Slam . It’s about as rare as Willy Wonka’s golden ticket.
Players who have won or can win a Golden Slam on the calendar
German player Steffi Graf won all four consecutive majors and the Olympics in women’s singles in 1988. In fact, she is the first and only player to ever have a calendar Golden Slam (winning titles at four majors and the Olympics all in the same calendar year). However, American twins Bob and Mike Bryan in men’s doubles achieved a non-calendar year Golden Slam by winning the Olympics and the US Open in 2012, then the Australian Open, French Open and Wimbledon in 2013. “Bryan Golden Slam.”
Dutch player Diede de Groot could become the first wheelchair tennis athlete to achieve a Golden Slam . calendaraccording to the International Tennis Federation. She has taken victories at the Australian Open 2021, the French Open 2021 and Wimbledon 2021. If she takes a gold medal at the Paralympics this summer and then wins the US Open, she will set a record with this Golden Slam. Even if she doesn’t receive a gold in Tokyo, winning the US Open this year would still mean she would be the first wheelchair tennis player to claim all four major titles in a calendar year.
In the men’s race, Novak Djokovic, who represents Serbia, is trying for a Golden Slam on the calendar. If he makes it, he will be the first man to do that. Australian Dylan Alcott, like De Groot, wants to become the first wheelchair tennis player with a Golden Slam calendar (he would also be the first man in all tennis divisions to achieve a Golden Slam calendar if Djokovic doesn’t). UK mens wheelchair doubles pair Alfie Hewett and Gordon Reid are also looking for a Golden Slam calendar this year.
What is a career Golden Slam?
A career Golden Slam occurs when an athlete wins each of the four Grand Slams and a Paralympic or Olympic gold medal and it is not limited to a single year. Andre Agassi, from USA and Spain Rafael Nadal have won career Golden Slams in men’s singles. Aside from her Golden Slam calendar year, Graf also claimed a Golden Slam career.
Serena and Venus Williams were able to achieve a Golden Slam career in women’s doubles with their 1999 French Open, 1999 US Open and 2000 Wimbledon titles; their gold medal at the 2000 Olympics; and their win at the 2001 Australian Open. Serena went on to claim her own Golden Slam career between 1999 and 2012, achieving it at the London Olympics. She was the first tennis player with a Golden Slam career in both singles and doubles. Meanwhile, Alcott secured a Golden Slam career in both quad wheelchair singles and doubles in 2019.
So much gold potential awaits on the tennis courts this summer! And we can’t wait to see it all happen for us.
