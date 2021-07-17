College Hockey: Clarkson Women Open Sept. 24; men start oct 8 | College Sports

Sports
POTSDAM The Clarkson University men’s and women’s hockey teams released their 2012-22 schedules on Friday, and the first games at the Cheel Arena will take place when the women play against Sacred Heart on September 24 and 25.
The men’s season begins on the road in Alaska-Fairbanks on October 8-9.
The men’s home opener is October 19, a Tuesday, against Canisius, followed by games against Alaska-Fairbanks in Potsdam on October 22-23.
The Clarksons men will close out a five game homestand with a pair of games against Michigan Tech on October 29-30. The second game is also the parent weekend.
The men’s team then starts playing ECAC Hockey on November 5 and 6 with road games in Union and Rensselaer and on November 12 and 13 the home conference starts with games against Harvard and Dartmouth.
That series will be followed by four straight road races, two conference games in Quinnipiac and Princeton on November 19-20, and then a non-road race series in Wisconsin on November 26-27.
The men will host Cornell and Colgate on December 3-4, then travel west to play two non-conference games in the state of Arizona on December 10-11.
The 2022 portion of the schedule kicks off with a non-conference game in Canisius on January 3, followed by non-conference games on January 7-8 in Merrimack and New Hampshire.
The Clarksons men will pick up the conference for the remainder of the season, starting with home games against RPI and Union on January 14-15 before traveling to Dartmouth and Harvard on January 21-22.
The men will play back-to-back games with rival St. Lawrence University, which will host the Saints on January 28 and play at Appleton on January 29.
That will be followed by road races at Brown and Yale on February 4-5, before Princeton and Quinnipiac are held on February 11-12.
The men will play at Colgate and Cornell on February 18-19, then host Yale and Brown in the final games of the regular season on February 25-26.
After opening the season with Sacred Heart, the women will face NWHL champion Boston Pride in an exhibition game at the Cheel Arena on October 2. Former Clarkson defender Taylor Turnquist played for Pride last season.
The women will play a few nonconference games against Syracuse, travel to Syracuse on October 8 and organize the Orange squad the following day.
That will be followed by a couple of non-conference games against SLU, with them playing the Saints at the Appleton Arena on October 16 and then hosting SLU on October 17.
Clarksons women will travel October 22-23 for non-conference games against Bemidji State, then open the ECAC Hockey game with road games at Union and RPI October 29-30.
The women will host Dartmouth and Harvard on November 5 and 6, then travel to play non-conference games at Lindenwood on November 12 and 13.
Brown and Yale will visit the Cheel Arena Nov. 19-20 and then Clarkson will travel to Maine Nov. 26-27 for games.
SLU will visit the Cheel Arena on December 3 for a conference game and will host the Golden Knights the following day.
The 2022 portion of the women’s program kicks off with matches at Princeton and Quinnipiac on January 7-8, then Cornell and Colgate on January 14-15.
The women will return home on January 21-22 for matches with RPI and Union, then travel to Harvard and Dartmouth on January 28-29.
Clarkson hosts Quinnipiac and Princeton on February 4-5, then travels to Yale and Brown on February 11-12.
The regular season will conclude on February 18-19 with home games against Colgate and Cornell.
