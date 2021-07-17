Parlays Helps New Jersey Sportsbooks Beat June Hold





New Jersey sportsbooks saw the decline in June, but favorable results meant that revenues continued to rise. The handle for sports betting in June fell 6% month by month to $767 million. However, the turnover has increased 35% to $71.3 million, thanks to a massive 9.3% to keep. That was significantly higher than 6.5% hold in May, and a 7.3% mark in April. Just below 90% of all bets were placed online, according to the state report. Strong first half for NJ books The trend of a dip in the handle but a strong grip was seen in other states reporting June numbers, including: Iowa. For half a year, NJ sportsbooks have now made it $4.9 billion in betting. On completed events they have held 7.4% of those bets, good for $361 million in turnover. Who runs sports books in New Jersey? The Meadows license, largely driven by FanDuel Sportsbook, has made a huge contribution 62% of all NJ sports betting earnings for the month. That’s a little lower than the 65% seen in June. Points bet also shares the license. Superbook USA will also launch on the Meadowlands license next month. Podium Position Among New Jersey Sports Books Elsewhere, the Resorts license came in second with a 18.5% share. That mainly includes DraftKings, like Fox Bet and Resorts digital. A distant third was Borgata and BetMGM, with a share of 9% $6.9 million. NJ Operator’s Other Market Share Monmouth Park (William Hill, SugarHouse, the score): $2.5 million

Ocean (William Hill, Tipico): $2.5 million

Hard Rock (Hard Rock, bet365, Unibet): $658k

Ballys: $339k

Caesars (Caesars, 888, WynnBET): $257k

Golden Nugget (Golden Nugget, BetAmerica): $175k

Ownership: $132k

Tropicana (William Hill): $99k The state earned more than $10 million in taxes on sports betting. The market could also be shaken up in the coming months, with two exchanges looking to launch this football season. What was the most popular sport to bet in NJ? Parlays was the big winner for the books, generating $31 million in turnover. The books have held up 17.8% on parlays for the year. The next one was ‘other’ on $17.5 million income for June. ‘Other’ includes tennis, football and table tennis. Elsewhere, basketball generated $14.5 million in revenue for the books, with baseball at $3.5 million.

