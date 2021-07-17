Mission Complete: Ben Verlander’s Journey to Shohei Ohtani . to meet

By Ben Verlander

FOX Sports MLB Analyst

Once a year, the best baseball players in the world come together in one place for the MLB All-Star Game. Participating in multiple events throughout the week, the city is completely immersed in the All-Star festivities.

This year I was present for the first time as a member of the media.

Was I excited?

Yes absolutely.

Mission oriented?

Yes, even more.

This year at the All-Star Game I had only one goal and only one goal: to meet Shohei Ohtani .

It had to happen. I had to shake Ohtani’s hand.

I’ve been a big Ohtani fan since well before this season. Even before March, I was talking more about the Los Angeles Angels two-way star than most people probably wanted.

During the first half of the MLB season, I watched and cheered him on as he grew into a global superstar. As he became more and more successful, I became completely enamored with everything Ohtani is becoming for the game of baseball.

People have taken notice of my fandom on the internet and on the “Flippin’ Batspodcast, until I was officially looking for a quest to meet Shohei Ohtani.

The quest to meet Ohtani was alive and kicking when I got off the plane in Denver on Saturday.

I spent a day or so getting the lay of the land, and then it was Monday, the day of the Home Run Derby, as well as All-Star media day and on-field training.

At first I thought the media day would be where my mission would end.

To paint the scene, media day is almost like a speed dating situation. Each player sits at his own table, with his name on a board behind him, and media members walk around talking to players until time is up.

The National League came out first, so after their turn, it was time for the American League players to make their way out. Ohtani, however, was nowhere to be seen.

Earlier that day, he had been announced as the starting pitcher for the American League and also participated in the Home Run Derby, so it was not surprising that he skipped the media day.

However, it was a missed opportunity for me.

Later that day, players participated in on-field training. Every league has its players do batting drills, work on their defenses and all that good stuff.

Essentially, it’s a new opportunity for the media to access the players.

Again, Ohtani was nowhere to be seen.

And again, I was not surprised. He had a lot to do over the course of a few days, and it seemed more than reasonable to him to skip the practice sessions on the field and such little things.

But then I was on the field when I heard someone say, “Oh, wow, there’s Shohei Ohtani. He’s talking to them over there on the TV.”

Of course I went there and positioned myself to be there when Ohtani came off the set BOOM.

A quick but important side note: aside from the fact that I love what Ohtani does for the baseball game, I want everyone to appreciate what we’re seeing right now.

As that quote from “The Office” goes, “I wish there was a way to know you were in the good old days before you left.”

I realize what we’re looking at now with Shohei Ohtani. It is special and one day we will tell our children and grandchildren that we saw him play.

I want to draw as much attention to this as possible.

Gradually this season I realized that people started to understand. I got messages on Twitter from fans saying that they drove over two hours to see Ohtani play because I was pushing him so much.

The communication staff of the Angels also took note. (Honestly, how could they not? I talk about Ohtani all the time. For good reason!)

A few days before the All-Star intermission, I even went to a game in Anaheim and met some of the staff and introduced myself.

Now back to when I placed myself on stage next to Ohtani: The Angels’ on-site communications team in Denver, Adam and Grace, stood next to me and watched me wander around hoping to meet Ohtani.

As he was finishing up, they waved at me and told me they would get us together.

Then Ohtani walked off the set and to where I was standing. We shook hands and took a picture together.

Mission accomplished.

It was a really cool moment for me, and since then I’ve had some time to think about it.

Why was I so excited to meet Shohei?

For God’s sake, my brother is a future Hall of Famer, and he even knocked out Ohtani for his 2,500th strikeout of his career.

But to me, Ohtani is bigger than baseball, and he means so much more to the game than most people can imagine.

Ohtani can get an entire stadium of 50,000 people on their feet and cheer for him no matter which team they advocate for.

He gets more eyes on the game than ever before, he puts more fans on the seats than ever before, and he does it all while being an incredibly nice person.

He’s changing the game I love so much right in front of our eyes, and he’s changing it for the better.

I just wanted to shake Ohtani’s hand, look him in the eye and say thank you.

This week in Denver, I was able to do just that.

Ben Verlander is an MLB analyst for FOX Sports and the host of the “ Flippin’ Bats podcast. Born and raised in Richmond, Virginia, Verlander was an All-American at Old Dominion University before joining his brother, Justin, in Detroit as a 14th round pick of the Tigers in 2013. He spent five years in the Tigers organization Follow him on Twitter @Verly32.