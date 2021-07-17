Sports
Cricket Association of Bengal to launch biometric code after 65 players identified with disputed documents
45 CAB cricketers have been barred from further participation until dispute resolution.© AFP
The Cricket Association of Bengal decided on Friday to introduce a unique biometric code after 65 players from the state were identified with disputed documents. Of the 65 players identified, 45 have been withheld from further participation until the disputes are resolved, the CAB said in a statement. “The matter has been referred to the Ombudsman and other strict measures are being taken to ensure a foolproof system. Players will have the opportunity to provide clarifications to the Ombudsman,” the statement said.
“The CAB also plans to create a unique biometric code for the players. We had previously said there would be a zero-tolerance policy for document fraud. There will be another round of verification before the start of next season.” said CAB chairman Avishek Dalmiya.
Secretary Snehashis Ganguly said: “We will not tolerate disputed documents in any form. We have taken detailed measures to nip such efforts in the bud. Further measures are under consideration and the system is closely monitored to prevent future fraud. There will be stern action will be taken against those found guilty.”
The president further proposed a room for the former Bangladeshi players in the CAB clubhouse, which was widely accepted.
“The players give their blood and sweat for Bengalis and it is only necessary that a room be dedicated to them in the clubhouse,” Dalmiya said.
A room for former office holders and a reception on the ground floor were also proposed and accepted.
promoted
The Apex Council meeting also unanimously accepted CAB’s proposal that all players over the age of 18 should be vaccinated before the start of the season.
CAB would also closely monitor the state’s guideline to vaccinate people under 18 and vaccinate age-group cricketers accordingly when and when the process begins.
Topics mentioned in this article
Sources
2/ https://sports.ndtv.com/cricket/cricket-association-of-bengal-set-to-launch-biometric-code-after-65-players-identified-with-disputed-documents-2488440
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]