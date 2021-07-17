Cricket Association of Bengal to launch biometric code after 65 players identified with disputed documents

The Cricket Association of Bengal decided on Friday to introduce a unique biometric code after 65 players from the state were identified with disputed documents. Of the 65 players identified, 45 have been withheld from further participation until the disputes are resolved, the CAB said in a statement. “The matter has been referred to the Ombudsman and other strict measures are being taken to ensure a foolproof system. Players will have the opportunity to provide clarifications to the Ombudsman,” the statement said.

“The CAB also plans to create a unique biometric code for the players. We had previously said there would be a zero-tolerance policy for document fraud. There will be another round of verification before the start of next season.” said CAB chairman Avishek Dalmiya.

Secretary Snehashis Ganguly said: “We will not tolerate disputed documents in any form. We have taken detailed measures to nip such efforts in the bud. Further measures are under consideration and the system is closely monitored to prevent future fraud. There will be stern action will be taken against those found guilty.”

The president further proposed a room for the former Bangladeshi players in the CAB clubhouse, which was widely accepted.

“The players give their blood and sweat for Bengalis and it is only necessary that a room be dedicated to them in the clubhouse,” Dalmiya said.

A room for former office holders and a reception on the ground floor were also proposed and accepted.

The Apex Council meeting also unanimously accepted CAB’s proposal that all players over the age of 18 should be vaccinated before the start of the season.

CAB would also closely monitor the state’s guideline to vaccinate people under 18 and vaccinate age-group cricketers accordingly when and when the process begins.