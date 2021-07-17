Read more news headlines and stories from Chicago here.
Family devastated after former football player shot dead in West Side suburbs
CHICAGO At 65, Miles Thompson stood out, but not just because of his stature.
He was someone who united people. They looked up to him, his stepfather Michael Cooper said.
Thompson was a big brother, a camp counselor, and a Glenbrook North High School all-conference football player in his senior year, earning a football scholarship to attend college. His stepfather says he took a gap year because of the pandemic and became an entrepreneur.
He would renovate sneakers as one of his small businesses, he wanted to have a power wash business, he already started his LLC for MT Assets, a transportation and logistics company, said Cooper. Whatever he decided to do, he could do.
His dream was cut short on July 7 when he went to visit his father on Chicago’s West Side. It was something he did every few weeks, but this time Miles didn’t come back. Last Thursday morning, his little brother found him shot to death outside his father’s home near Chicago in Austin.
Whoever did this really doesn’t make sense, said Miles dad Marc Thompson.
The family said they are in regular contact with the police, but one more has been arrested. They said an SUV pulled up and two or three men jumped out and shot Miles.
The family is now beginning to understand the impact Miles had.
He had tons of friends and discovered he had many more. said Thompson.
As a senior, Miles took freshman Natalie Margulies to school every day. She said that on days when she was nervous, he would text her and check her in at school.
He really was such a good person and I don’t know what I’m going to do without having him there, she said.
While the family waits for answers and an arrest, Mile’s stepfather hopes others will find inspiration in his life.
Maybe they’ll pick up the ball and run with it, he said.
The community will be holding a lantern release in honor of Miles at Wood Oaks Green Park in Northbrook on Saturday at 7 p.m. A public flyer states that everyone is welcome.
District 225 sent the following statement regarding Thompson’s death.
We are deeply saddened to hear of the passing of one of Glenbrook North’s 2020 graduates. Miles Thompson was a student who represented so much of what Glenbrook North stands for. He was an all-conference football player in the Central-suburban league with GBN in the fall of 2019. Thompson had a scholarship to continue his education and football career at St. Ambrose University in Iowa. He had a deep impression on many people around him. Thompson leaves behind his siblings, one of whom is a student in our schools. At this time, we have provided grief support to our current students. We ask parents to contact school headquarters if they are seeking additional support for their child during this tragic time.
Chief Inspector, Dr. Charles Johns
Anyone with information about the shooting can leave an anonymous tip at cpdtip.com.
