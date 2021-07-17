Lakeview Summer Classic Hockey Tournament returns to Mars Lakeview Arena next weekend





Duluth Marshall opens the tournament on Friday, July 23 at 7:30 PM against Hutchinson, while Hermantown opens business against Benilde-St. Margaret’s on Saturday, July 24 at 10:45 AM All matches will take place at the Mars Lakeview Arena. DULUTH, Minnesota – There’s nothing quite like hockey in the summer, especially in Northland. And next weekend, teams from across the state will be at Mars Lakeview Arena as the annual Lakeview Summer Classic returns. “It’s like Christmas in July,” said Duluth Marshall senior goalkeeper Sam Anderson. “These kind of signals the start of next season,” added Duluth Marshall head coach Jasen Wise. This year’s tournament features eight teams, including Hermantown and host to Duluth Marshall, plus teams that have made it to the state tournament in recent years. “The opportunity to bring in teams like a BSM or Hermantown, even St. Cloud Cathedral, these are all teams that have bid for these state championships and that’s the level we want to be at,” Anderson said. “We can compete with any team in the state and it’s exciting to see how well we can do against these guys because I know we’ll have a great team next year,” added Hermantown defender Jack Glockle. For the Hilltoppers, this gives them a chance to see where they stand before the season starts. “We have a strong group of players, probably one of the better returning classes I’ve seen,” Anderson said. “The new players are seeing and seeing how they handle playing against bigger and older kids,” Wise added. And for the Hawks, they will be able to bring in many of their younger players, who gained varsity experience last year due to the pandemic. “It’s always fun getting to know the new guys, the new sophomores, and then hanging out with the juniors, it’s all fun,” said Hermantown senior defenseman Beau Janzig. “We have a lot of kids with a lot of experience and now we can get them all back together with the new group of sophomores and see where guys break up,” added Hermantown head coach Pat Andrews. But for all teams, this year’s Lakeview Summer Classic is bringing back a sense of normalcy. “People want to watch hockey, that’s what we do here and whether it’s July or January, people want to watch hockey,” Andrews said. Duluth Marshall opens the tournament on Friday, July 23 at 7:30 PM against Hutchinson, while Hermantown opens business against Benilde-St. Margaret’s on Saturday, July 24 at 10:45 AM All matches will take place at the Mars Lakeview Arena.

