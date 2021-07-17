Zach LaVine says: ‘Of course I want to be with the Bulls’ about possible extension in Chicago

The Chicago Bulls are in a somewhat precarious situation when it comes to Zach LaVine’s next contract. The first All-Star is just a year away from the free agency, and if the Bulls want to keep him, they’ll have to pay. Essentially, there are three viable ways for him to redraw in Chicago, and each one is a minefield.

The Bulls could offer LaVine a typical veteran extension this offseason. Such a deal would start with a 20 percent increase in his $19.5 million 2021-22 salary and pay him about $105 million in new money over four years. The problem here is that such a deal would be well below LaVine’s maximum, and he’s unlikely to accept such a deal. “I definitely want what I deserve,” LaVine said at his end-of-season press conference in May. He earns a lot more than $105 million.

If the Bulls want to pay LaVine his maximum immediately, they will have to renegotiate and renew his contract. This would mean giving him an increase to his maximum next season and agreeing to an extension based on that figure. The problem with this is that it takes cap space. LaVine would need a $14.2 million raise to reach its $33.7 million cap next season. The Bulls can create that cap space, but that would be expensive. The Bulls should relinquish their rights to their other free agents, including former No. 7 overall pick Lauri Markkanen, and depending on what other moves they make, perhaps waive Thaddeus Young and/or Tomas Satoransky, who have partially guaranteed deals to have. These types of extensions could pay LaVine up to $195 million. The downside to this is that the cap space spent on LaVine cannot be spent on keeping or adding other players.

If Chicago’s goal is to put the best team possible around LaVine, their best move would be to make him wait. That way, they could use their cap space to sign supporting talent, including perhaps a starting point guard. They could then sign LaVine to a new free agency deal next season. That deal would be only slightly more expensive than the $195 million that LaVine could get now for $201 million over five years. However, if they don’t sign LaVine now, they risk losing him for nothing if he becomes a free agent.

That’s the riddle the Bulls find themselves in. They can afford LaVine now, but if they do, they won’t be able to build a winning team around him. They may try to put that winning team around him, but if they fail, they may not be able to keep him at all. There is no easy fix here and one misstep could alienate most players in this situation.

Fortunately for the Bulls, LaVine seems to be somewhat flexible when it comes to his next deal. He wants to make what he earns, but he indicated in the Bulls Talk Podcast that he understands the position the Bulls are in. He says he wants to stay with the Bulls whether there is a new deal this season or next.

“With me, I try to get my agent to take care of everything,” LaVine said. “But as long as it’s done I’ll be happy. I mean, of course, I want to be with the Bulls and you don’t want to imply, you know, free agency, and I get it, like the cap room that goes in with a significant expansion with me. So I want the team to be good, but then I also want to be looked after. I feel like I’ve done a really good job with the Bulls, and of course I want to be here long term, and I “I feel like I deserve what I get. So, it is what it is. We’ll find out when that comes. If it’s this year, we’ll just see what happens next year.”

In fact, if LaVine is comfortably waiting, the Bulls should be able to pursue a big name in free agency this off-season. Right now, the Bulls are looking at about $10 million in cap space, but they can save quite a bit thanks to the partially guaranteed deals they’ve given several players over the years. Only $6 million of the $14.1 million owed to Young is guaranteed, and only $5 million of the $10 million owed to Satoransky is guaranteed. Ryan Arcidiacono’s $3 million salary is completely unguaranteed, and the Bulls could save about $7 million more by canceling and stretching Al-Farouq Aminu, who owes about $10.2 million. A combination of these cap-clearing measures, in addition to relinquishing their own free agents, could put the Bulls in a position to chase a player like Lonzo Ball, Spencer Dinwiddie or Dennis Schroder to mate with LaVine on Chicago’s backcourt.

Chicago would be taking a risk by going this route. They probably have the ability to lock up LaVine now, and passing it on, even in the interest of improving the team around him, risks losing him in a year. LaVine never made it to the postseason, and championship contenders will be chasing him as a free agency in 2022 if he gets there. But if he has privately stated what he is proposing publicly, the Bulls may be confident enough that they will re-sign to use this offseason as an opportunity to support LaVine rather than pay him.