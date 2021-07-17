Live Cricket Score – England vs Pakistan, 1st T20I

PAKISTAN’S TOUR OF ENGLAND, 2021

Live Score Updates England 201-10 (19.2 Ovs) Saqib Mahmood 0 (2) Pakistan 232-6 Shaheen Africa 3.2-0-30-3

After completing isolation, English stars return to national service. © Getty

PAKISTAN WIN

Livingstone’s 42-ball stunning hundred is in vain as England are 31 runs behind. After enduring all of Livingstone’s punishment, Shadab finally had the pleasure of depriving England of their greatest hopes of completing this mammoth pursuit. It was really a one man show and you can only get this far with a one sided attack. Especially if the target is 233. Afridi and Shadab get three as Pakistan picks their first win of this tour! England’s winning streak with white balls this summer also comes to an end here.

We’ll see you again soon for the next T20I. Until then, ciao!

HUNDRED!

42-ball hundred for Liam Livingstone – take a bow! Standing high among the ruins. Mow one long before sizzling ninth six to build a stunning century! And the next delivery leaves…He is distraught! Finally fail to connect one – aimed for the same elongated region – and that’s the end of a fantastic blow!

Morgan falls

Didn’t look very convincing in the middle today. Got a lucky six earlier in the over from a similar slog which he ended up mistimed over deep midwicket. But two balls later, he’s back on his knee for a slog sweep and mistimes again. Find Haris Rauf in the depths.

FIFTY

Only 17 deliveries! One of the fastest and certainly the fastest for England in T20Is. He usually trades in sixes and bounds, leaving England on the hunt. Already hit half a dozen big ones.

Shadab gets Roy

fuller ball, wide from. Roy goes for a slog but loses his form completely. A head start to cover and it’s a simple take for Babar Azam. Celebrate now, England.

Moeen leaves cheap

He’s been in and out in no time, thanks to a nice catch in the deep end by Haris Rauf. England lose their third within five overs of power play.

Second for Africa

Bairstow welcomed him with a six, but the bowler has his revenge a ball later. Desperately short, Bairstow goes for the hook and gets a top edge that goes high. Imad Wasim snuggles under it and makes no mistake. Second wicket for Pakistan, second for Afridi.

Pakistan has a breakthrough

Malan’s bad run in the series continues as Shaheen does a nice low catch to have his man. Slower ball, Malan wanted to beat him through the covers but miscues him back to the bowler to get a clean take this time.

INNINGS BREAK: England need 233 to win

A bit of a tame finish, but even with that Pakistan has 232/6 on the board, which is now their best striker in the format. This will need some chasing! Wicket has no demons and England have shown they are ready for record hunts so this should be a fun second half. Join in 10.

Fakhar, Hafeez provide the finishing touch

46 runs added in just 15 deliveries since the two came together – just what Pakistan needed after those quick wickets. Tom Curran got some penalty – Hafeex hit him for 6, 6 and 4 in the space of five deliveries before the bowler foxed him with a yorker from the last ball. Pakistan 221/4 already with one to go. Here is Azam Khan on debut

Babar now

England review immediately after being rejected in the field and the Ultra Edge sees the edge. Good job from Bairstow behind the stumps and England has probably the most crucial of all breakthroughs here.

Maqsood entertains and then leaves

Shoaib Maqsood dropped the very first ball and welcomed Tom Curran back on the attack with back-to-back sixes smoked into the long-off stands. Falls later tries to cross one which is well intercepted. England have their second wicket.

WICKET

Finally! Rizwan leaves, right after they pick up the 150 from their opening partnership.Gregory gets the breakthrough for the hosts. Slower ball does the trick. Top to the keeper as Rizwan attempts an uppercut.

MIDDLE CENTURY

Shortly afterwards, Rizwan catches up with his skipper. Smooth sailing for Pakistan so far. England is growing desperate for a breakthrough here.

FIFTY

That’s half a century before Babar. 208* in the last two innings now together – quite a turnaround from the Pakistani captain after a slow start to the tour. He switches right after that – wipe off Parkinson’s to spoil his figures and raise the team 100 in style!

Pakistan is out

A few lucky edges dodging the outfielders and Pakistan have a very solid start here.

At that point, all set for live action. Here are Babar and Rizwan.

While we wait for the match to start, here’s the journey of Mohammad Rizwan reis.

These are the playing XIs:

Pakistan:Fakhar Zaman, Mohammad Rizwan (w), Babar Azam (c), Mohammad Hafeez, Sohaib Maqsood, Azam Khan, Shadab Khan, Imad Wasim, Shaheen Afridi, Haris Rauf, Mohammad Hasnain

England:Jason Roy, Dawid Malan, Jonny Bairstow(w), Liam Livingstone, Moeen Ali, Eoin Morgan(c), Lewis Gregory, Tom Curran, David Willey, Saqib Mahmood, Matthew Parkinson

TOSS: England chooses to field.

Azam Khan, son of Moin Khan, makes his Paksitan debut today.

Throw in 15 min. Keep watching

Hey!

Welcome back to our live blog for the 1st of three T20Is between host England and Pakistan.

England are back to full strength after a majority of their first-choice squad have had to isolate themselves amid a COVID spike in their camp. Even then, the revitalized squad led by Ben Stokes managed to beat the ODI 3-0, and Misbah didn’t mince words by labeling his team’s performance disappointing. In the T20 World Cup year now, they have some concerns in their batting order lower in the order they would like to correct with this mammoth challenge at hand – facing the no. 1 arranged side in the format. Can Pakistan fight this time?

We’ll know soon.

