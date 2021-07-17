Cubs, 1st round pick Jordan Wicks agree to deal





What was already a big week for Jordan Wicks got another memorable low on Tuesday. The cubs selected Wicks in the first round of the MLB Draft last Sunday. Two days later, he attended the MLB All-Star Game, as Denver hosted both events. It was at the Midsummer Classic where the 21-year-old received friendly advice from none other than Cubs All-Stars Kris Bryant and Craig Kimbrel. “They congratulated me and said, ‘Just be ready to work,’ that’s what I like to hear,” Wicks, the number 21 overall, recalled Friday afternoon. “That’s what it’s all about is getting into the organization and doing the work to try to get to the level that they are.” He officially joined the organization on Friday. The Cubs announced that they have reached an agreement with the left-handed pitcher, who signed for a closing net worth of $3.13 million. Wicks, who pitched three seasons for Kansas State University and is the first player to be drafted in the first round in school history, called it a “no-brainer” to join the Cubs organization. “I’m someone who wants to get on the field and start competing as soon as possible,” he said. “I didn’t want long negotiations or anything like that.” That competitive spirit and purposefulness caught the attention of the Cubs in the process leading up to its design. “I’m not surprised he’s prioritizing getting on the field as soon as possible,” said Scouting Director Dan Kantrovitz. Kantrovitz said Wicks will begin his career at the Arizona club complex. The Cubs don’t put a timetable on his professional track. We’re going to take our time in the intake process, get him wet and then evaluate where he’s coming from, Kantrovitz said. With how the Cubs have failed to develop their pitching skills for the past decade, fans may already be dreaming about Wicks’ future in the big leagues. “It was super cool to be there during All-Star week and see all the things they have to go through,” Wicks said. “It gives you that extra motivation to want to get there so much faster. I’m super grateful for the value the Cubs see in me, and I’m ready to go to work, he added. Cubs sign nine of the first 10 draft picks Friday night, the Cubs announced they had signed nine of their first 10 draft picks, including Wicks. Second Round Pick James Triantos, University of North Carolina Member, Didn’t Sign, But indicated that he will. The signatories: LHP Jordan Wicks (First Round, 21st Overall) LHP Drew Gray (Third Round, 93rd Overall) OR Christian Franklin (fourth round, 123rd overall) SS Liam Spence (Fifth Round, 154th Overall) LHP Riley Martin (Sixth Round, 184th Overall) OR Parker Chavers (seventh round, 214th overall) C Casey Opitz (eighth round, 244th overall) LHP Chase Watkins (ninth round, 274th overall) OF Peter Matt (10th round, 304th overall) More on the Cubs’ picks in Round 11-20 can be found here. Click here to follow the Cubs Talk Podcast. To download Download MyTeams today!







