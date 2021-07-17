“If Kohli likes it, he’ll say so. If he doesn’t, he won’t’: Karthik on whether India’s captain will support ‘The Hundred’ | Cricket

More than the captain of Indian cricket and one of the best batsmen in the world, Virat Kohli is a brand and an influencer. Whatever he does or says is followed by his millions of fans for the gauntlet. When he spoke about mental health issues, the world listened. When he posts a tweet from his social media handle, his followers and so many others pay attention. Heck, he’s the highest paid Indian on Instagram this year, at $680,000 (over 5 crore) for each promotional post on the photo sharing social media platform.

Perhaps that’s why Kohli’s take on cricket’s latest innovation, the Hundred, is something people are desperately waiting to hear. The inaugural edition of the Hundred, a 100-ball tournament, kicks off on July 21 and with Kohli in England for the run of five tests, it will be interesting to see if he follows suit. The Indian captain’s approval could play a big part in determining his future.

Kohli’s team-mate Dinesh Karthik thinks the India captain will give his opinion regardless of what he thinks. “That’s his opinion and it’s very fair. Everyone is entitled to their own opinion and you have to respect it. Maybe if he [Kohli] looks… he’s a straightforward man and if he likes it he’ll say and if he doesn’t he’ll say no,” Karthik told The Guardian in an interview.

Emphasizing Kohli’s dedication to Test cricket, Karthik thinks the Indian captain’s opinion of the Hundred will remain a mystery until he actually talks about it, and while Kohli is a sucker for the traditional format of the game, Karthik is it’s a matter of never say never with him.

“He loves Test cricket and he’s one of the reasons it’s where it is now; I think it’s in a stronger place than it was five years ago. It’s good to see people like him standing up for it and if he looks at the Hundred and he likes it, he will say so,” Karthik added.