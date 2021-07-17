Big Rapids Boys Tennis Team Prepares For Season





BIG RAPIDS – It’s the first fall season for the Big Rapids boys’ tennis team to enjoy the brand new high school courts.

Austin Brinker was on the track with various Big Rapids players on Wednesday. Last year he spent a lot of time on the court with his players at Hemlock Park while the new tennis facility at BRHS was being completed.

The number of children in his practices “depends on the day,” Brinker said. “We have kids who do other sports.” Brinker has the training sessions from Monday to Thursday. “We try to get them several days,” Brinker said. “We started this when the school came out (early June).”

It was a dead week earlier this month and in August it will be a week less. Tennis training officially begins on August 9, a Monday. Tennis usually didn’t start until the Wednesday of the first week of football practice. Now all sports start on the same day. “This year we have two days of training before our first game, so it helps us a little bit,” said Brinker. “In tennis you try to find out in a week who is in the line-up and who is paired with whom and you try to get them ready for the first match.” Due to the new facility, Brinker has a larger cart with tennis balls. “It’s the boys’ first time playing on it in the spring,” Brinker said. “It’s really cool for the boys. For the seniors, they missed a year with the construction and two years with the old court.” A number of girls were also involved in the tennis sessions. Brinker said there are volleyball and other sports, but girls that are available have also participated in tennis.

