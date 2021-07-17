Red Wings takes over Leddy from Islanders for Panik and second round choice



DETROITT — The Detroit Red Wings today bought defender Nick Leddy from the New York Islanders in exchange for right Richard panicked and Edmonton’s second-round pick (52nd overall) in the 2021 NHL Entry Draft. In addition, the Red Wings will keep 50 percent of Panik’s salary. Leddy, 30, led Islanders defenders in scoring in 2020-21 with 31 points (2-29-31) and eight penalties in 56 games, while adding six points (0-6-6) and two penalties in 19 games after the season as New York reached the Eastern Conference Final for the second consecutive season. Leddy played for the Islanders for seven seasons, scoring double-digit goals three times and producing three consecutive seasons with 40 or more points, with a career best of 46 points (11-35-46) in 81 games during the 2016-2017 campaign. Throughout his 776-game NHL career with the Chicago Blackhawks and Islanders, the 6-foot, 207-pound blueliner has racked up 336 points (65-271-336) and 145 penalty minutes, while registering 33 points (7-26-33) and 12 penalty minutes in 121 playoff games. In his second full NHL campaign, Leddy helped Chicago win the 2013 Stanley Cup Championship by racking up 18 points (6-12-18) in 48 regular-season games and adding two assists in 22 play-offs. off matches. Originally drafted by the Minnesota Wild in the first round (16th overall) of the 2009 NHL Entry Draft, Leddy skated in parts of two American Hockey League seasons with the Rockford IceHogs between 2010-13 before earning a full-time NHL role, taking he registered 26. points (5-21-26) and 14 penalty minutes in 53 games. The Eden Prairie, Minnesota native played one season at the University of Minnesota (2009-10) before turning pro, scoring 11 points (3-8-11) and four penalty minutes in 30 games. He also won bronze with the United States at the 2011 IIHF World Junior Championship, taking three points (0-3-3) in six games for his country. Prior to his collegiate career, Leddy played high school hockey in Minnesota, where he won the 2009 Mr. Minnesota Hockey was named to conclude his career at Eden Prairie High.

