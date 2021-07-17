July 16, 2021 match: Rays 7, Braves 6

It’s probably the location more than anything, Braves manager Brian Snitker said. (Chris Martin) has had some really good ones too. He seems fine to me. I think it’s just executing pitches what it comes down to.

After Martin’s inning, Will Smith threw a 1-2-3 ninth inning with two strikeouts. Then, Jesse Chavez gave up the game-winning unearned run to score in the 10th inning. Chavez (0-2), who had not allowed a run in his last four appearances before Friday, struckout 14 batters in 8 2/3 innings pitched.

2. Morton is 37 years old and is arguably the most consistent pitcher in the Braves organization right now. In Friday’s loss, the right went six innings and gave up only three runs and six basehits, while walking three and striking out eight. He threw 107 pitches.

Snitker said before the game that he was amazed at how good the right wing had been this season.

Charlie did a great job going six (innings), Snitker said after the game. He struggled a bit, but that was huge for him who went six innings.

Morton’s lone fight came in the second inning. He hit Austin Meadows to open the inning, Joey Wendle doubled to bring Meadows to third base and Kevin Kiermaier hit an RBI single. Mike Zuninos scored for Wendle to give the Rays a 2-0 lead.

Morton walked Rays two more in the inning, but also struckout two more batters to leave the inning undamaged.

The problem there was the leadoff hit-by-pitch to Meadows there, Morton said. The problem was Meadows and that’s what happened where I hit guys with my breaking ball.

Morton has hit 13 batters this season. Still, it was his fifth appearance with at least eight strikeouts.

caption Braves first baseman Freddie Freeman (5) celebrates after hitting a homerun. (Hyosub Shin / [email protected]) Credit: HYOSUB SHIN/AJC Credit: HYOSUB SHIN/AJC

3. Freddie Freeman was relaxed and had a reserved smile after the game. Despite the loss of the teams, the Braves first baseman was satisfied with both his offensive efforts and the rest of the line-up.

He could only sit back and wonder why he had fallen like Friday.

In the bottom of the ninth and the score at 6, the Braves sent leadoff hitter Abraham Almonte to the plate. He struck out. Freeman hit a single as the 40,000 fans chanted his name. Ozzie Albies struckout after Freeman stole second base. Austin Riley, who hit his 15th homer of the season in the fourth inning, flied out to right field to end the inning and send the game to an extra inning.

We arranged everything perfectly, Freeman said. We had the right guys where we wanted them and it just didn’t happen. A loss is a loss. It felt like we had it rolling, everything went perfectly according to plan the whole game and we had the right guys at the right time.

To start on the 10th, Orlando Arcia grounded out, Dansby Swanson flied out and newly acquired Joc Pederson grounded out to end the game.

Freeman, Riley and Swanson each hit home runs in the game, making up for the absence of the injured Ronald Acuna. Arcia also hit an RBI-single.

Freeman’s last line Friday-evening: four hits, two runs, two RBI’s.

“I’m doing everything I can to get this team into the playoffs,” Freeman said. That’s my only goal. We know what kind of time we have in the trading deadline, so it’s my job to make it (general manager Alex Anthopoulos) easy to add. I have no distractions now, all I care about is getting more runs than the other team.

4. Swanson hit a solo homerun in the fourth inning to give the Braves their first lead of the night. It was his 16th homer of the season.

The long shot also extended the shortstop hit streak to five games. He has nine hits, six RBI’s and two home runs in that range.

He’s been swinging the bat really well in recent weeks, Snitker said. It was really encouraging. Hopefully he continues.

5. Pederson entered the game to a standing ovation in the bottom of the tenth inning. There were two outs, a man on second and the Braves trailing by one point.

He waved on the first pitch and grounded out, losing in a sprint to first base to end the game.

No one is asking anyone to replace Ronald because that’s pretty much impossible, Freeman said. Joc, who won last year, has come through in big moments… he’s a man who is a game-changer every moment he gets on the record.

Pederson was activated about two hours before the first throw after being acquired less than 24 hours before.

It’s nice that Alex is showing us that they’re still going for it, Freeman said of the trade. It will be nice to have him in our lineup every day.

Statistics to know

6 (The Braves have six losses when leading after the seventh inning, equal for most in MLB)

quotation marks

You score six runs that you should actually win. (Snitker on creating insult)

Next one

Lefty Max Fried (6-5, 4.71) is scheduled to start at Truist Park on Saturday at 7:20 PM against Rays lefty Josh Fleming (7-4, 3.26).