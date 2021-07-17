Sports
East begins a new era of Golden Bears football
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – A new era begins for East’s football program this fall.
Mark Assion is the new head coach of the Golden Bears.
He previously served as Jackson-Milton’s head coach for nine seasons, leading the Blue Jays to their first playoff appearance in program history. It is the success he hopes to bring back to East.
“Well, I think what we’re going to bring is a little discipline, a little structure,” Assion said. “With our system and schedule, I think it will be beneficial for the kids. We are very fast, and everything flows a little. I think this fits well with our type of athlete that we have here. “
“I’m excited because Coach puts a lot of effort into everything,” said sophomore quarterback Drew Blackmon. “He makes sure everyone is together. Do everything right. Even if we have to go through it more than once, we make sure everything is right. That is why we are going to go far this year with Coach Assion.”
With 42 players on the team, the Golden Bears are blessed with speed… and a lot. East will perform a quick, no-holds-barred attack, with Frank Harris expected to play a major role in the attack.
Blackmon is back at quarterback after starting the last four games a season ago.
Mario Wright is also a big game waiting to happen at a wide receiver.
“I’m really excited,” Wright said. “I’m ready to prove to everyone. I had no varsity experience yet. Nobody really believed in me anymore. So I’m pretty excited.”
“It’s very important for me to come here and play for them,” Blackmon added. “I just want to represent my school, my city and show what I can do. I want to show them that East can be better than any other year.”
“First of all, the message has to be that we are going to play with a lot of heart and a lot of speed and a lot of passion for the game,” Assion explains. “When I say speed, we have it everywhere. If we’re not going to use our speed on defense, it’s better to use it on offense and in the special team game. We hope to be really well-rounded and put in a great effort. ”
Helping the cause is a couple of big bodies on the line. So will senior Robert Higgs, who will anchor things up front with the guard and nose guard.
Higgs will be joined in the front by mammoth blocker Jameel Blake, who will also help clear the way.
‘Attack, we’ve worked. Defense, we’ve worked. Everyone will be surprised when they see us this year,” Blackmon said.
“Once we come together as a team, nobody here can really stop us. As long as we all get together,” Wright said.
East opens the season at home against Shaw on Friday, August 20.
“To be honest, I’m a bit balanced at the moment,” Assion revealed. “I don’t want to set my expectations too high, but I don’t want to get them too low either. I try to stay the same. We have some great athletes here and some great linemen. I think it’s only a matter of time before we put it together.”
