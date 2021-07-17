Additional Santa Clarita tennis courts open to the public during the summer months





Through a partnership between the city and the William S. Hart Union High School District, four additional tennis courts will be open to the public on weekdays through the end of July. According to city officials, tennis courts in Canyon, Hart, Valencia and Saugus High Schools are available to the public at certain times on weekdays. The courts would be available at certain times during the weekdays of July to reduce the impact on the tennis courts in city parks. In addition to public facilities at Bouquet Canyon, Valencia Glen, Valencia Heritage and Valencia Summit Parks, tennis courts are also expected to remain available at these locations. The new locations where the extra jobs will become available are: Hart High School (24825 Newhall Avenue) — Monday Friday, 5pm-8pm

Valencia High School (27801 Dickason Drive) — Monday Friday, 7:30 AM to 3:30 PM

Saugus High School (21900 Centurion Way) — Monday Friday, 7 11 a.m.

Canyon High School (19300 Nadal Street) — Monday, Thursday, 5:30 PM to 7:30 PM Tennis courts in city parks will remain open to the public during normal park hours on a first-come, first-served basis, city officials said. To learn more about recreational opportunities in the city of Santa Clarita, visit Seasons Magazine by visiting the website.

