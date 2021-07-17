Two gold? Two silver? How COVID-19 could turn hockey event in Tokyo 2020 into an unusual affair – Sports News, Firstpost

Two golds in hockey at Tokyo 2020? Two silver? Firstpost explains how COVID-19 could make the hockey tournament at the Tokyo Olympics an unusual affair

There can be two gold medalists or two silver medalists in hockey at the Tokyo Olympics, according to the sport-specific regulations agreed upon by the international governing body of hockey, the FIH and the International Olympic Committee (IOC).

Thierry Weil, CEO of FIH, confirmed this in a virtual press conference with Indian journalists on Friday, a week before the postponed Tokyo Olympics kick off under a cloud of coronavirus .

FIH’s Sports Specific Regulations (SSR) for: coronavirus stated that if a team has to withdraw from the Olympics in the knockout stage because of too much COVID-19 fallen into the team, the team they defeated in the previous knockout round will advance in their place, provided they are still in Tokyo (Tokyo 2020 organizers have put in place a rule stating that athletes cannot enter the Games Village within two days of their participation in the Games is over). This move essentially offers a second chance to a knocked out team if their victors have to retreat due to a breakout on their team.

Larger Selections in Tokyo

Normally, a team is allowed to name 16-man squads for the Olympics, but given the coronavirus situation, the IOC agreed to add two more players to the squad as reserves. (Each national team has also been given the option to fly three more players to Tokyo as alternates, but they will be based outside the Athletes Village in their own bubble).

Given the players available to each team with the original 16-man squad plus the reserves and substitutes, the FIH is hopeful that there will not be a situation in Tokyo where a team has to pull out completely due to an outbreak. of cases.

It should be noted that the FIH or IOC currently has no limit on the minimum number of players a team must have available to play matches.

The decision to withdraw is at the discretion of the teams. Even if a team has six players who have signed a contract COVID-19 “They could still play,” said FIH chief executive Thierry Weil. If a team only has 11 players available, they can still play. Even if a team plays with 10 men, which is unlikely, we leave their withdrawal to the discretion of their team.

He pointed out that the FIH’s own rules had a rule about the minimum number of players needed to compete, but the IOC chose to remove that rule for Tokyo 2020.

What if

However, with the Olympics being held precariously in the midst of a pandemic, every what if presupposes gravitas, however hypothetical or far-fetched. Not just positive COVID-19 In some cases, close contact with someone who has contracted the virus can also put a player in isolation, forcing him to skip a match and leave the team with a deficit.

This is why, according to hockey SSR, a team should make it to the finals and withdraw due to: COVID-19 fallen into the squad, the team they beat in the semi-finals will have the chance to participate in the final. The losing finalist and the team that had to withdraw because of COVID-19 cases, both will be awarded with silver medals.

In a situation where both teams that make it to the final have to withdraw due to: COVID-19 , both teams will receive gold medals.

Likewise, if both losing semifinalists have to withdraw from the bronze medal playoff, both teams will receive bronze medals.

There is also a scenario where there will be a gold medalist and a bronze medalist, but no team will get silver. This happens if two teams withdraw before they face each other in the semi-finals. In this scenario, the winner of the other semifinal is the gold medalist, while the losing team is the bronze medalist.

Extremely complicated

All of these elements are extremely complicated, said FIH’s Weil. I sincerely believe that these situations will not arise during the Games. It’s unlikely. We can talk about whether this is fair or not from a sporting point of view. But given the COVID-19 situation, I honestly believe this is the best decision that was made.

He explained that while all the question marks about hockey SSR were raised during the semi-finals and finals, they also made the rules taking into account previous stages.

He added that the decision was also made in consultation with the athletes’ committee. As an athlete you don’t want to get medals because others couldn’t continue. The decision was made because if you decide to run the Games, you want competition. I believe any team would rather play against an opponent and win a gold medal rather than get it because the other team couldn’t play. It’s not ideal, but given the situation, it’s a solution that in my opinion was the only one that could have been taken.

The reason to give the losing semi-finalist a second chance by promoting him to the final has raised eyebrows.

One of the theories floating around for this decision is that the hockey show will not be denied the top showdown, which is likely to get the most attention and the highest ratings on television during these Olympics, where fans are not allowed to attend in person.

Weil vehemently denied this theory.

This is all wrong. I can guarantee you that this decision was not made on the basis that we have to do this to get the money from the IOC.