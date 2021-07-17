Rays vs. Braves – Game Recap – July 16, 2021





ATLANTA — Austin Meadows singled in the 10th inning and Brett Phillips scored from second base with the tiebreaking run, and the Tampa Bay Rays defeated the Atlanta Braves 7-6 on Friday-evening. While Phillips led off the 10th at second base, righthander Jesse Chavez (0-2) walked Brandon Lowe before scoring two outs. Chavez then gave up the leading single to Meadows into right field, while Phillips slid over the plate and beat the pitch to Abraham Almontes. Freddie Freeman had four basehits, including a two-run homer in the fifth. Austin Riley and Dansby Swanson also hit home runs for Atlanta. Ji-Man Chois homer to lead Tampa Bays in fifth, a shot from the opposite field that he cut just inside the left field foul post made the game 3-3. Matt Wisler (1-1) struckout three and gave up one basehit in two scoreless innings. Pete Fairbanks threw the 10th for his fourth save. Charlie Morton, who won a total of 18 games for Tampa Bay in the past two seasons before signing with Atlanta, gave up three on six hits and walked three in six innings. He struckout eight. The Rays tied the game at 6-6 in the eighth with two runs off Chris Martin. Joey Wendle’s infield hit brought in Wander Franco, who singled from third base, with the tying run. After Rays-starter Michael Wacha gave up a single to Almonte to start the bottom of the fifth inning, Freeman pulled a fastball from JP Feyereisen over the rightfield wall for his 20th homer and a 5-3 lead. Wacha gave up four runs on five hits, including two homeruns, and two walks in four-plus innings. The Rays narrowed the lead to 5-4 in the seventh. Wander Franco tripled into right field and scored on Austin Meadows’ sacrifice fly. Outfielder Joe Pederson, who took over from the Chicago Cubs on Thursday, did not arrive in Atlanta in time to be included in the lineup. He was activated and grounded out as a pinch-hitter in the 10th to end the game. TRAINERS ROOM Blasting: RHP Nick Anderson pitched strike practice in Port Charlotte, Florida, for the first time since being told in March he has a partially torn ligament in his right elbow. Manager Kevin Cash said Anderson threw his fastball at 90 to 93 mph. He did really well, Cash said. … RHP Chris Archer (tight forearm right) is scheduled to begin minor league rehab on Saturday. Braves: RHP Touki Toussaint (right shoulder) recovered from the 60-day injured list and could make his 2021 debut against San Diego on Tuesday. … RHP Ian Anderson (right shoulder inflammation) was placed on the 10-day IL. He will not throw for seven to 10 days and will then be evaluated. … IF Johan Camargo was chosen for Triple-A Gwinnett to clear a spot on the roster for Pederson. NEXT ONE Braves LHP Max Fried (6-5, 4.71) starts the second game of the series on Saturday-evening. He gave up one run in 6 2/3 innings in a 2-1 win over the Rays on July 30, 2020 at Truist Park. Tampa Bay has not announced its starting pitcher. ——

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.espn.com/mlb/recap/_/gameId/401228427 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos