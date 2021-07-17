Cricket player Shivam Dube’s interfaith wedding to Anjum Khan has sparked mixed reactions

Indian all-rounder Shivam Dube married his longtime girlfriend Anjum Khan on Friday. Dube and Anjum shared photos of their wedding on social media and were greeted with positive and negative comments. (More cricket news)

Dube, of course, was overjoyed after sealing the partnership, writing, “We have loved with a love that was more than love…And now this is where our forever begins.”

The interfaith marriage between Dube and Anjum sparked mixed reactions on social media. This is, of course, not the first Hindu-Muslim wedding to celebrities or athletes.

Dube, who plays for Rajasthan Royals in the Indian Premier League, made his India Twenty20 debut against Bangladesh in November 2019. The 28-year-old has so far appeared in 13 T20 internationals and one ODI. Dube’s ODI debut came in 2019 against the West Indies. He has half a century in T20s and his best is 3/30.

While Shivam Dube was congratulated by several teammates and his Rajasthan Royals franchisee, the reaction from fans on social media has been mixed so far.

In December 2020, Indian hockey captain Manpreet Singh Pawar married his Malaysian fiancée Illi Najwa Saddique in the village of Mithapur in Jalandhar. Saddique, who has Pakistani roots, and Manpreet faced some unsavory comments on social media.

Dube and Anjum have been greeted with varying reactions on Twitter.

While one fan wrote, “Congratulations Dube ji, your wedding photos reflect the beauty of India. Best wishes for a new collection,” some paused to consider the religious aspect of the marriage.

“Obviously you followed Islamic rituals, did you also follow Hindu rituals? Isn’t that hypocritical if she refuses to follow Hindu rituals?”

Another commented: “You should have married according to both religions, why can’t you understand your love only through Muslim traditions..”

“A common question in my head. Girl is Muslim and boy belongs to Hindu faith. Here the rituals have been performed in Islamic manner, what if the rituals have been performed in accordance with Hindu law. Maybe all Muslims have cursed a girl,” wrote another.

Such weddings and relationships in India almost always attract public attention for both good and bad reasons.

Dube, who knows a thing or two about dealing with high pressure, will soon be focusing on the rest of the IPL to be played in the UAE after the England vs India Test series which starts on August 4.

Here are some good and bad reactions:

Congratulations Dube ji, your wedding photos reflect the beauty of India. Best wishes for new collection. pic.twitter.com/wUSYwQ4FEN — Amit Joshi (@iOnlyAJ) July 16, 2021

@IamShivamDube Bhai, if you had to repent before marriage, it’s not love. Obviously you followed Islamic rituals, did you also follow Hindu rituals? Isn’t that hypocritical if she refused to follow Hindu rituals? — Gautam Kumar (@imkumargautam45) July 17, 2021

You should have married according to both religions, why can’t you understand your love only by the Muslim tradition. — Kuldeep munshi (@Kuldeepmunshi8) July 16, 2021

A common question in my head. Girl is Muslim and boy belongs to Hindu faith. Here the rituals have been performed in Islamic manner, what if the rituals have been performed in accordance with Hindu law. Maybe all Muslims have cursed a girl ðÂÂ¤¦ðÂÂ¤¦ – Mirza Irfan Ali (@mirzairfan1) July 17, 2021

Hence converted €¬ — Lalaindian (@Lalaindian1) July 16, 2021

The route #ShivamDube being cheated for marrying the love of his life is so sickening. — Nikhil (@42nikhil) July 17, 2021