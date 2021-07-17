Connect with us

Sports

Cricket player Shivam Dube’s interfaith wedding to Anjum Khan has sparked mixed reactions

Published

29 seconds ago

on

By

 


Indian all-rounder Shivam Dube married his longtime girlfriend Anjum Khan on Friday. Dube and Anjum shared photos of their wedding on social media and were greeted with positive and negative comments. (More cricket news)

Dube, of course, was overjoyed after sealing the partnership, writing, “We have loved with a love that was more than love…And now this is where our forever begins.”

The interfaith marriage between Dube and Anjum sparked mixed reactions on social media. This is, of course, not the first Hindu-Muslim wedding to celebrities or athletes.

Dube, who plays for Rajasthan Royals in the Indian Premier League, made his India Twenty20 debut against Bangladesh in November 2019. The 28-year-old has so far appeared in 13 T20 internationals and one ODI. Dube’s ODI debut came in 2019 against the West Indies. He has half a century in T20s and his best is 3/30.

While Shivam Dube was congratulated by several teammates and his Rajasthan Royals franchisee, the reaction from fans on social media has been mixed so far.

In December 2020, Indian hockey captain Manpreet Singh Pawar married his Malaysian fiancée Illi Najwa Saddique in the village of Mithapur in Jalandhar. Saddique, who has Pakistani roots, and Manpreet faced some unsavory comments on social media.

Dube and Anjum have been greeted with varying reactions on Twitter.

While one fan wrote, “Congratulations Dube ji, your wedding photos reflect the beauty of India. Best wishes for a new collection,” some paused to consider the religious aspect of the marriage.

“Obviously you followed Islamic rituals, did you also follow Hindu rituals? Isn’t that hypocritical if she refuses to follow Hindu rituals?”

Another commented: “You should have married according to both religions, why can’t you understand your love only through Muslim traditions..”

“A common question in my head. Girl is Muslim and boy belongs to Hindu faith. Here the rituals have been performed in Islamic manner, what if the rituals have been performed in accordance with Hindu law. Maybe all Muslims have cursed a girl,” wrote another.

Such weddings and relationships in India almost always attract public attention for both good and bad reasons.

Dube, who knows a thing or two about dealing with high pressure, will soon be focusing on the rest of the IPL to be played in the UAE after the England vs India Test series which starts on August 4.

Here are some good and bad reactions:

For in-depth, objective and above all balanced journalism, click here to subscribe to Outlook Magazine

Sources

1/ https://Google.com/

2/ https://www.outlookindia.com/website/story/sports-news-cricketer-shivam-dubes-inter-faith-wedding-with-anjum-khan-evokes-mixed-reactions/388483

The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos

ExBUlletin

to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]

Related Topics: