Sports
Jalen Ramsey’s comments show that football has passed Tom Coughlin
In 2018, it looked like the Jacksonville Jaguars would be rocking the NFL for years to come. They came from an AFC Championship gig and were one bad call away from reaching the Super Bowl. Plus, they had one of the best defenses in the league. So why didn’t the Jags become a powerhouse? Former director of football operations Tom Coughlin, that’s why.
It was well known that Coughlin’s demeanor was not very popular with players and former Jaguars cornerback Jalen Ramsey recently shed light on his disdain for the former head coach and executive. The 2016 round one roster recently appeared on the Catching Fades podcast. He told host Aqib Talib that, “to be honest we didn’t like Coughlinsaid Jeff Kerr of CBS Sports. Ramsey went on to say that Coughlin had lost contact and that he was not adding anything to the team.
It felt like…even worse than in college at times. We felt like half of the things he was trying to implement weren’t even about football. You must wear white socks. It doesn’t matter if I’m wearing white socks or black socks – the receiver shuts down anyway.
Later, Ramsey says that after falling out with then-head coach Doug Marrone, he met owner Shad Khan, Tony Khan, then general manager Dave Caldwell and Coughlin. The Pro Bowl cornerback says the Khans were respectful, but Coughlin and Caldwell were not. He said that after meeting the Jaguars buyers, he called his agent to request an exchange. Here’s the podcast if you want to watch it, and if it’s not playing, click here.
Tom Coughlin was not fit to oversee the Jacksonville Jaguars.
At the time, it made sense to bring Coughlin back as Executive Vice President of Football Operations in Jacksonville. After all, he helped the Jaguars reach back-to-back conference championships and also led the New York Giants to two Super Bowl wins. However, he was quick to show that the NFL had passed him by.
You don’t love your head coach, but Coughlin made it very difficult for players to thrive in Jacksonville. As one of the leaders of the organization, he had to create a nurturing environment. There isn’t just one way of doing things. Head coaches Bill Belichick, Andy Reid and Bruce Arians have different coaching styles, but they have led their respective teams to the Super Bowl in recent years.
Belichick, in particular, is not one of the most popular head coaches among players. Yet he knows how to get players to perform at a high level. On the other hand, Coughlin seemed more interested in antagonizing players and making sure they were early for team meetings.
How bad was Coughlin’s second tenure in Jacksonville? The NFLPA (the players’ union) warned potential free agents about signing with the Jaguars, who at the time were responsible for more than 25 percent of the grievances filed by players.
Coughlin taught the Jacksonville Jaguars how not to lead a team.
In Coughlin’s defense, he’s not the only head coach or executive who didn’t adapt to the NFL. Joe Gibbs led the Washington Football Team to three Super Bowls (with three different starting quarterbacks).
Unfortunately, Gibbs was unable to recreate his magic in his second tenure with the team. On the other hand, you have coaches like Reid, who has been in the league for over two decades, but he is always looking for ways to reinvent himself and update his philosophy.
The Jacksonville Jaguars realized that Coughlin’s leadership style wasn’t working. Otherwise they wouldn’t have gone ahead with it. On the plus side, they are in a better place now. Although head coach Urban Meyer has made a few mistakes, he has steered the team in the right direction. Jacksonville now also has a potential quarterback in Trevor Lawrence.
While the Jags are in the early stages of a rebuild, they have the right leadership to ensure they return to the AFC Championship and make their first trip to the Super Bowl.
