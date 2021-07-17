Sports
Tokyo 2020: Team Ireland profiles
Ayeisha McFerran
Age: 25
Position: Goalkeeper
hats: 105
Current club: SV Kampong (NED)
Has been one of Ireland’s key players in recent years, being voted goalkeeper of the tournament at the last World Cup in 2018, where Ireland won the silver medal. McFerran, a professional player in the Netherlands, hails from Larne and is a graduate of the University of Louisville. Showing her worth again at the past European Championships.
Lizzie Murphy
Age: 23
Position: Goalkeeper
hats: 13
Current club: Loreto
The Dubliner is McFerran’s understudy, which in itself is a specialized role as it requires a lot of time on the couch. A college student, Murphy has experience and came through the Irish Under-21 system. Also has European hockey experience with former club Monkstown and current club Loreto. The first player from her school, St Killians in Dublin, to receive international awards
Sarah McAuley
Age: 19
Position: Defense
hats: 1
Current club: Muckross
Another Avoca Nursery and a Leinster Schools Senior Cup winner with Muckross, she is the youngest player on the team, earning her first senior cap at the recent European Championships in Amsterdam. Her composure, awareness and athleticism were enough to impress coach Sean Dancer and earn a ticket to Tokyo after she was called up as a cover in March.
Hannah Mathews
Age: 30
Position: Defender
hats: 152
Current club: Loreto
The school teacher has been an extremely consistent defender. In these times of changing clubs, she is unusually a one-club player and has been with Loreto since her school days at Loreto Beaufort in Dublin. She passed the 150 cap mark at the recent European Championships in the Netherlands. Father Phillip and grandfather Kevin Flynn both played rugby for Ireland.
Lena Tice
Age: 23
Position: Defender
hats: 114
Current club: Old Alex
From Glenealy in Co Wicklow, the student stormed onto the scene as a teenager. A cricket prodigy, she became an international when she was 13 years and 272 days old, making her the youngest man or woman to play internationally at the time. Subsequently, at the age of 20, she became a silver medalist of the 2018 Hockey World Cup. Successfully participated in the Aussie and Kiwi hockey competitions and now a pivotal Irish player.
Shirley McCay
Age: 32
Position: Defender
hats: 311
Current club: Pegasus
McCay made her debut in 2007 against Canada and is the most capable Irish woman in all sports. In June she played in her eighth European Championship. Tempted back after stating that the 2018 World Cup final was her last match due to the opportunity to play in the Olympics.
Hannah McLoughlin
Age: 22
Position: Defender/midfield
hats: 19
Current club: UCD
One of the newer faces on the side started her hockey at the same club as Sarah McAuley – Avoca in Blackrock. She is one of three players who recently played at the European Championship for the first time. The delayed Olympics certainly helped her to sleep in the current regime and secure a ticket to Tokyo after a good shift at the European Championships.
Roisin Upton
Age: 27
Position: Defender/Centerfield
hats: 81
Current club: Catholic Institute
Another who came through the US Collegiate system, the primary school teacher is one of Ireland’s more experienced performers and a World Cup silver medalist. She was one of Ireland’s heroes in the series of shootouts during the World Cup and Olympic qualifiers, scoring in the London decider against India and dramatically against Canada in Donnybrook.
Chloe Watkins
Age: 29
Position: Midfield
hats: 229
Current club: Monkstown
Another important name in Irish midfield and a World Cup finalist, she made her international debut at the age of 18 and is the second most capped Irish hockey player. The Monkstown player was injured during the European Championship and did not finish the tournament. One of the creative sparks in the Irish team and another veteran of World Cup and Olympic qualifier shootouts.
Lizzie Holden
Age: 31
Position: Midfield
hats: 201
Current club: Belfast Harlequins
A product of the Armagh Hockey Club, the Ulster-born barrister moved to Dublin to study at Trinity and won the Irish Hockey League with Loreto. She played in all matches in the 2018 World Cup, fitting as it was her goal against India in a World League event that gave Ireland the ticket to the final where she played in all of Ireland’s matches.
Nicci Daly
Age: 33
Position: Midfield/Attack
hats: 194
Current club: Loreto
Another multi-talented athlete, she has been involved with the Irish team for over 10 years and is another veteran of the 2018 silver medal winning team. A former Dublin footballer, she also raced as part of the Formula Female team in Mondello Park for its 50th anniversary. Her father Vivion drove Formula Ford and uncle Dereck Daly is a former Formula 1 driver.
Katie Mullan (Captain)
Age: 27
Position: Midfield/Attack
hats: 198
Current club: Bally money
The Coleraine captaincy was originally from Camogie and won an All-Ireland intermediate club championship with Eoghan Rua. Since then, she has become one of the key figures in the Irish squad, taking over the captaincy from Megan Frazer when she was injured. Another World Cup silver veteran and a driving force in the group.
Sarah Hawkshaw
Age: 25
Club: Midfield/Attack
hats: 38
Current club: Railway Union
One of the new faces on the block, she did well enough at the European Championships in the Netherlands to keep her place in the squad and was one of the players who caused problems on the right side. A player who can run on defenses and get back, she began playing with school side Mount Sackville before moving to the US and participating in the US collegiate system.
Naomi Carroll
Age: 28
Position: forward
hats: 115
Current club: Cork Harlequins
The Cratloe native joined the European squad last month after being a reserve at the 2018 World Cup. She sustained an ACL injury while playing for the Clare football team and began her recovery in 2020. She is multi-talented and has also represented Ireland at schoolgirl-level soccer, where one teammate was none other than current Irish team member Deidre Duke.
Anna O Flanagan
Age: 31
Position: forward
hats: 212
Current club: Muckross
Another player who has played in the Irish team for 10 years, making her debut against Scotland in 2010. She is also Ireland’s all-time top goalscorer with 82. A key player for the team and with pace, she scored against India and Spain in the latter World Cup in London. One of the Irish live cables up front and a player the team will be looking to when they open their campaign against South Africa.
Deidre Duke
Age: 29
Position: forward
hats: 146
Current club: Old Alex
The former Alexandra College player is another in the squad who has excelled in a number of sports and she played both underage Gaelic football for Dublin and football for Ireland as a youngster. Mentioned as a traveling reserve for the Euros, she is another player who has a knack for popping up for targets. Her strike against England in the Euro was the official goal of the tournament.
Sarah Torrans
Age: 22
Position: forward
hats: 26
Club: Loreto
Went to school in the heart of Dublin in Loreto, St Stephens Green. She was initially named on the panel for this year’s European Championships, but a late injury ruled her out. Worked hard to get back to full fitness and earn this Olympic opportunity. Started his life as a sprinter with DSD, winning numerous national medals and an Irish record U-16 4x200m relay.
Zara Malseed (Accredited Reserve)
Age: 24
Position: forward
hats: 2
Current club: ARDS
The medical student is relatively new to the Irish set-up but was one of the players to perform at the recent European Championships after taking advantage of an injury. Scored her first international goal against Italy in Ireland’s last game. She thought her international hopes were dead, until a remarkable surge in the past year brought her back into the fray.
Michelle Carey (accredited reserve)
Age: 22
Position: Midfield
hats: 5
Current club: UCD
The student, who again came via Colaiste, obtained her first cap at the recent European Championship. Former junior Dublin footballer and niece of GAA president Larry McCarthy, she progressed through the age groups with twin sister Naiomh, and they have played for Ireland in age-class events together. Moved to hockey from the Dublin minor panel in 2016.
