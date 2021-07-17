Vanuatu Reveals Team of Three Athletes for Tokyo 2020





Vanuatus Olympic delegation for Tokyo 2020, including three athletes, has been introduced after their arrival in the Japanese capital. Rillio Rii will race in the men’s single scull in Japan, while also having the honor of flag bearer at the opening ceremony, making him the first rower to do it for Vanuatu. Rii was chosen to wear his country’s colors after impressing at the 2019, 2018 and 2015 World Rowing Championships. Former flag bearer Yoshua Shing is hoping for his best Olympic result in men’s singles table tennis after being defeated in the qualifying rounds of both London 2012 and Rio 2016. The team is completed by judoka Hugo Cumbo, who has been selected for his country in the 81 kilogram category. Williams Worworkon becomes Vanuatus Head of Mission for Tokyo 2020 and are supported by team manager David Lolo. Vanuatu table tennis player Yoshua Shing will make his third consecutive appearance at the Tokyo Olympics, having previously played in London 2012 and Rio 2016. Getty Images Coaches Andrew McKenzie and Joe Mahit make up the rest of the delegation and will support the athletes in rowing and judo respectively. Vanuatu, an island country with a population of about 300,000, has competed in every Summer Olympics since Seoul 1988, but has never won a medal. In Rio 2016, Vanuatu was represented by four athletes, including track and field and boxing, as well as rowing and table tennis. The biggest team Vanuatu sent to an Olympics was Barcelona 1992, when they had six athletes, all of whom competed in athletics.

