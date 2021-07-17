Astros have it easy again with White Sox

White Sox closer Liam Hendriks said it doesn’t matter who you beat, it’s whether you beat them at the right time.

And that’s in October.

It doesn’t matter who we play against, Hendriks said for the Sox, in their first game to come out of the All-Star break and enjoy a comfortable eight-game lead in the American League Central, losing 7-1 to the AL West leading Astros on Friday at guaranteed rate field. The main thing is to get as many wins as possible and separate ourselves in the division. You just want to make sure you don’t lose the momentum gained.

We finished the first half strong and we want to make sure we keep doing that.

The Sox started strong against the Astros for the biggest home crowd of the season, 34,516, but they weren’t strong for long. Righthander Dylan Cease shone through the first eight batters and struckout five in a row en route to a night with 10 strikeouts. And Tim Anderson and Yoan Moncada hit right-wing Lance McCullers the first two pitches for a triple and double, giving Cease a 1-0 lead.

But McCullers (7-2, 2.80 ERA) then gave up no hit and retired 10 in seven innings. And Cease ended his eight-man streak by walking No. 9 batter Martin Maldonado, the free pass that started a two-run rally that could have been avoided had Leury Garcia finished second to Anderson’s Jose Altuves slow roller at short stop. After Michael Brantley was grazed by a pitch to load the bases, Yuli Gurriel singled in two runs.

I felt like I pretty much gave them the first two runs, Cease said.

A tough hike for the top of the lineup, and from my perspective I didn’t see a game that could have been made [in the middle of the infield]said manager Tony La Russa. Just well placed.

In any case, it all made for a messy few runs. Brantley’s homer in the fifth lifted Astros’ lead to 3-1, and lefthander Aaron Bummer, fresh off the injured list, gave up four runs in the seventh to make it 7-1.

The Sox (54-36) spoke of another try at the Astros (56-36) after they were swept in a four-game series in Houston (June 17-20).

But it was more of the same.

They showed us a little bit, Anderson said before the game. Sometimes it’s good to be exposed. You don’t know how worse you can be; you try to be better. We have a better game plan. Well, play hard and see what happens.

Everyone is human. They tie it like we tie it. There is nothing special about a team coming to play against us.

The Astros are 5-0 against the Sox, but have outdone them 34-9.

We’ve got two games left and you take the series against them, La Russa said.

Before the game, he scored series wins for the Sox against the Rays and Blue Jays.

I just think you understand how good Houston is, said La Russa. But I know how good we are. So you’re looking forward to the match.

And also looking forward to getting Eloy Jimenez and Luis Robert back from injuries and maybe upgrades at second base, bullpen and maybe catcher before the July 30 trade deadline.

The good thing for the Sox is that they have a big lead, and if that’s piled up against weaker competition, so be it. The Sox are 21-23 against teams at or above .500 and 33-13 against teams under .500.

As long as we get it warm by the end of the season, Hendriks said. That’s all that matters.

We should treat these as playoff games, Cease said (7-5, 4.15 ERA), but it’s behind us now. We have a talented roster and we have great pitching. There is no reason to lose any self-confidence.