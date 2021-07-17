Football season 2021 with new rules

MURFREESBORO, Tennessee. Tweaks, changes, and tweaks are all staples of off-season programming for soccer teams across the country.

And those football teams include the NCAA Football Rules Committee, which has announced a plethora of updates to the existing rulebook ahead of the 2021 season.

With major changes in the rules regarding penalty targeting, wedge blocking and number sharing in recent seasons, this year’s collection of changes can be better described as adjustments to existing rules and procedures. After all, the most important rule changes only qualify if a match becomes double overtime.

Here are some of the rule changes Blue Raider fans can expect to see on the roster this season.

Two-point shootout?

After the NCAA’s seventh-ever game with seven extras in 2018, a 74-72 thriller between Texas A&M and LSU, the rules committee has been constantly tweaking the rules to reduce the number of extra plays student athletes would have in overtime.

“The whole premise of doing that was player safety,” Middle Tennessee head coach Rick Stockstill said. “I’ve never played in a five or six overtime game, but other teams have, and the toll the extra plays put on your players? I get it.”

Most fans have been familiar with College Football’s basic overtime rules since the NCAA added an overtime procedure in 1996: Each team gets the ball for one possession, starting at the opposing team’s 25-yard line with no game clock, only a game clock running. After the possession exchanges, if the teams tied, the procedure would be repeated, with the only twist that teams had to go exclusively for two-point conversions after touchdowns, starting with the third extra period.

In 2019, largely to avoid these longer overtimes, the NCAA added a twist in the fifth overtime, teams would simply trade in two-point conversion attempts from their opponent’s three-meter line.

Now those same variations are shifted even earlier in overtime, necessitating mandatory two-point conversion attempts after touchdowns, starting with the second overtime, with the two-point attempted shootout starting in the third overtime.

From a coaching perspective, Stockstill says his team will likely spend a little more time each week practicing two-point plays, both to get them ready in regulation and to be prepared for a longer game of overtime.

“Usually you go into a game with two or three two-point plays, not necessarily for overtime, but when you need them,” Stockstill said. “Now I think teams will go into a game with maybe five or six.”

Stop high tempo shenanigans

Coach Stockstill has seen it happen before. His up-tempo attack is cruising after a big win, taking to the field ready for a no-huddle attack. The defense is desperately trying to get a play call, perhaps a sub on a new player, when the whistles suddenly blow.

“All of a sudden the linebacker just falls down, or that corner just falls down,” Stockstill said. “And you have to stop.”

Questionable injuries that crop up at seemingly opportune times to delay a no-huddle offense have long been a hot topic among college football fans across the country. Most would agree that the moments when a player suddenly falls to the ground and appears to be apparently hurt, sits out a game and returns to the field just moments later are suspicious to say the least. But with the desire to ensure players remain safe, enforcing existing rules for unsportsmanlike conduct in these situations is difficult for the umpires on the pitch.

With the recent changes, both coaches and administrators can ask the National Coordinator for Officials for a video review of post-game incidents, who will then “communicate any findings to the institution’s Director of Athletics for further action.”

“I don’t think they have yet determined what the consequences will be,” Stockstill said. “Are they going to say ‘that player must be missing something’ or are they going to punish the head coach? They haven’t come up with a penalty system yet.”

Still, Coach Stockstill is encouraged by the opportunity to simply review it and understand the challenges involved in enforcing the rule for in-game officials.

“I think it’s good for the game, for the integrity of the game,” Stockstill said.

Keeping the game sporty

In that vein, many of the minor focuses in the coming season will involve various unsportsmanlike behaviors, including new additions that add video card and light operators to those who can be penalized for causing distraction, as well as a greater emphasis on the existing coaching box and abusive policy.

A small holdover from last season is the sideline extension for teams from 20-yard line to 20-yard line, a total ten-yard extension of the 25-to-25 standard that preceded it. The sideline was extended to each team’s 15-yard line in 2020 to help with social distancing protocols.

Finally, the uniform policy has been updated to prevent t-shirts worn under sweaters from being tucked or protruding past the waist.