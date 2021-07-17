Sports
Brewers vs. Reds – Game Recap – July 16, 2021
CINCINNATI — Willy Adames homered and drove in four runs as the Milwaukee Brewers gathered on Friday night to defeat the Cincinnati Reds 11-6.
Adames had a two-run shot in the fifth inning, then doubled up two more at home in an eighth of five runs that buried the Reds.
After losing three in a row to the Reds in Milwaukee before the All-Star break, the Brewers won the first of a three-game set in Cincinnati and pushed their lead in the NL Central back to five games.
This team beat us three times in a row, so just getting a win against them, starting the second half on a good note, starting a big run big, it definitely made sense, said Milwaukee manager Craig Counsell.
The Reds were shocked in the third inning when All-Star Nick Castellanos, the team’s leading hitter, was hit by a pitch on the right wrist. X-rays after the game showed no broken bones, but Castellanos could spare some time, manager David Bell said.
It’s not broken, so it’s pretty painful, Bell said. A little early to tell about tomorrow or this weekend. But the good news is that it’s not broken. It brought him to a place that could easily have been broken.
With the Reds leading 5-3 in the sixth, Luis Uras hit an RBI double against Tyler Mahle. Reliever Amir Garrett (0-3) came in and Jackie Bradley Jr. hit a bouncing ball deep into the shift that misplayed second baseman Jonathan India, enabling Uras to race home with the tying run.
Kolten Wong, who played his first game since coming off the injured list, knocked Bradley home to give the Brewers the first lead of the night.
Milwaukee reliever Brent Suter (9-4) gave up an unearned run in the fifth.
Uras hit an one-out homer in the eighth, Adames doubled in two and scored two more runs on wild pitches by Ryan Hendrix to give Milwaukee a six-run lead.
We took advantage of every advantage they gave us, said Adames, who came over in a four-player trade with Tampa Bay in May.
He’s getting huge hits, Counsell said of the 25-year-old shortstop. They come in big moments, they change the complexion of games, and he does it often. He has just been incredible since we bought him. He changed our team, and our team changed when he came here.
Avsal Garca also homered for Milwaukee.
Tyler Naquin and Eugenio Surez doubled and Aristides Aquini homered for the Reds, who lost for the third time in the last 12 games.
It was just bad, said Mahle, giving up five runs and six hits in 5 1/3 innings. All I had to do was keep the team in the game, and I didn’t.
PERALTA GETS A REST
Milwaukee starter Freddy Peralta sits out the Reds series before halftime, and Counsell said the 25-year-old righthander probably won’t go until the next weekend series against the White Sox. A late addition to Tuesday’s All-Star Game roster, Peralta retired Texas’ Adolis Garca, Boston’s JD Martinez and Oakland’s Matt Olson in the seventh inning, becoming the first Brewers pitcher to take out the side in an All-Star -performance. Hes has a 2.39 ERA at halftime in 18 appearances (17 starts), striking out 135 in 98 innings.
TRAINERS ROOM
Brouwers: LHP Antoine Kelly (shoulder) started on Tuesday with a rehab assignment with the Arizona Complex League. RHP Dylan File (elbow) is also rehabilitating there.
Reds: RHP Michael Lorenzen (shoulder) was activated from the injured list on Friday. … RHP Art Warren (left oblique strain) went on the 10-day injured list. … RHP Jeff Hoffman (shoulder) is expected to complete his rehab and could start next week against the New York Mets, Bell said. … RHP Sonny Gray (rib cage stock) is expected to start on Sunday after landing on the injured list on July 8.
NEXT ONE
The Brewers send All-Star righthander Brandon Woodruff (7-4, 2.06 ERA) to Reds righthander Luis Castillo (3-10, 4.65) on Saturday night. The pitchers started against each other on Sunday, but neither played in the decision. Woodruff worked six scoreless innings and Castillo gave up a run in 5 1/3.
——
Follow Mitch Stacy at http://twitter.com/mitchstacy
——
