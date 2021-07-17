Sports
If more kids play cricket, I’m okay with skeptics: CityAM
Sanjay Patel, director of The Hundred, could be forgiven for a few sleepless nights leading up to Wednesday, July 21.
That’s when the Oval Invincibles will host the Manchester Originals in a women’s match that will lift the curtain on the controversial new competition designed to revive domestic cricket.
Patel has as much skin in this game as anyone else. In addition to running the show, he also has convinced English crickets predominate to pursue the innovative yet highly divisive 100-ball format. Depending on the success, he will either be hailed as a genius or ridiculed.
As if that wasn’t enough to keep him awake, Covid-19 has once again started wreaking havoc on sport. Rising cases threaten to disrupt The Hundred, which has been delayed for a year by the pandemic.
Everything is really under control – I promise, he joked last week.
The Hundred’ will make a profit in the first year’
Patel’s fluff isn’t just an act. While there is acceptance that the league will likely be affected by Covid – and some overseas stars such as Australian batsman David Warner and South African bowler Kagiso Rabada have already pulled out – the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) has categorically postponed excluded. The Hundred for a second time.
I’ve lived in the knowledge that it would always happen this year. Even if it was behind closed doors, we would continue, he says City AM
Patel, the former chief commercial officer of the ECB, also doesn’t have to worry about The Hundred leaking money if the targeting family doesn’t grab the bait.
The league has five-year broadcast deals with Sky and the BBC worth around 170 million, and consumer brands like it. Cazoo, KP Snacks and Vitality are among those funding a competition featuring English heroes Ben Stokes, Heather Knight, Jofra Archer and Nat Sciver. The ECB expects a surplus of 10 million to 50 million in revenue in the first year of The Hundred.
Would already make a net profit in the first year, he says. Our ticket revenue is a small percentage of total revenue, so we’ve already secured most of next year’s revenue.
Will English cricket’s big gamble convince skeptics?
If logistics and finance are two of The Hundreds’ biggest hurdles, the other is public opinion.
Cricket traditionalists — including counties, some of whom claim they have been persuaded to accept the competition — have rejected it, questioning the need for a new format and bemoaning the replacement of county teams with city sides. Everyone can agree on one thing: it’s a gamble.
It is worth remembering, however, that the ECB’s gamble is to attract a new audience to cricket and encourage the participation of boys and girls.
That’s why it’s marketing it in neon pink and green, with live music at matches and making games available not only on free-to-access BBC platforms, but also, in the case of the women’s competitions, on the YouTube channel. Sky Sports channel. Whether it will convince the Barmy army following England on Ashes tours is a moot point for Patel.
I don’t think that’s our goal, he says. Our goal is to get more people involved in the game. If we get more kids to pick up a bat and a ball, if there are skeptics, I’m fine with that.
Patel says The Hundred has done well at Beaconsfield under-8, where he coaches. If that excitement translates across the UK, I think we’ve done our job.
How The Hundred Promotes Gender Equality
The ECB also wants The Hundred to become a catalyst for gender equality in sport, as a launch event at the Oval this month announced it.
It puts its money where its mouth is, offers equal prizes for both leagues, schedules women’s matches on the same ticket as their male counterparts, and uses gender-neutral terminology such as batter instead of batsman.
