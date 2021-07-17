Five Old Football Photos of Notre Dame Before a Friday Rick Mirer Shines





Happy Friday everyone! I have access to thousands upon thousands of photos of the Notre Dame Fighting Irish, and I will never use a small portion of them on this site. The point is, I want it, and I’m going to give it a solid shot as a way to bless the start of the weekend during the off-season. It’s late, but Friday isn’t over yet. In general, I leave the Holtz era to pretty much everyone, so two weeks in a row Holtz era icons is definitely not good here. After thinking about what to focus on today, I kept seeing flashes of the Golden Boy in my head, so LFG! No condom in sight Rick Mirer was 3-0 as starter against the USC Trojan Horses and never lost to them in his collegiate career. SOUTH BEND, IN – OCTOBER 26, 1991: Rick Mirer #3 of Notre Dame Fighting Irish passes during game against the USC Trojans at Notre Dame Stadium on October 26, 1991 in South Bend, Indiana. Photo by Jonathan Daniel/Getty Images That day There’s just something about the 1992 Snow Bowl that will never let that day die. Everything that was good about Notre Dame football was represented in that win over Penn State, and Mirer was the Irish quarterback. Rick Mirer #3, Quarterback for the University of Notre Dame Fights Irish on the move as snow falls during the NCAA Independent college football game against the Penn State Nittany Lions on Nov. 14, 1992, at Notre Dame Stadium in Notre Dame, Indiana, United States. Notre Dame won the match 17 – 16. Photo by Rick Stewart/Allsport/Getty Images Children When I was a kid, I saw Mirer as that older man who was a star. As an adult, I now look back on him as a child with excessive expectations. How can you look at this child’s face and not have such a perspective? Miami Looking back at some of the great Irish teams of the late 80s and early 90s, the 1988 Miami game gets the best treatment and for good reason. Still, the 1990 win deserves more as it kicked off a 27-year run with no loss to Miami. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . Rick Mirer #3, Quarterback for the Notre Dame Fighting Irish mentions the play during the NCAA Independent college football game against the University of Miami (FL) Hurricanes on October 20, 1990 at Notre Dame Stadium in Notre Dame, Indiana, United States. Notre Dame won the match 29 – 20. Photo by Rick Stewart/Allsport/Getty Images Break-even Mirer was 1-1-1 as a starter against Michigan. Photo by Tom G. Lynn//Time Life Pictures/Getty Images

