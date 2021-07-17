Cape Cod and Islands High School Tennis All-Stars Spring 2021





Meet the spring 2021 tennis all-stars for Cape Cod and the Islands. BOYS TENNIS Cape & Islands League Atlantic BARN STABLE: Jonny Finch, Jeremy Bullock, Eric Arabadzhiev DENNIS-YARMOUTH: Julian Savinic FALMOUTH: Alex Tengo MARTHAS VINEYARD: *Max Potter, Eric Reubens, Clyde Smith, Teagan Myers, Jacob Riis, Ben Belisle, Jack Marshard NEXT: Rufus McClery *MVP Honorable Mention: Barnstable Mike Rodolakis, Falmouth Bode Larsen, Nauset Skylar Bates. Team sportsmanship: Dennis Yarmouth More:Cape Cod Sports Calendar Cape & Islands League Lighthouse CAPE COD ACADEMY: Luke Spinner MONOMOY: Ryan Casey, Charles Watson, Maximus Weinburg NANTUCKET: Will Harris, Evan Belanger HIGH TIDE: Logan Eddy ST. JOHN PAUL II: Matt Curley, Alex Morin, Harry Baronia STURGIS: Oliver Prantis, *Corey Lusty, Nate Prickitt, Colby Hall *MVP Team sportsmanship: High tide More:Cape Cod Sports Announcements South Coast Conference APPONEQUET; Nathan Belmore, Eldan Kendall, Tate Campeau, Colin Belmore DIGHTON REHOBOTH: * Peter Anghinetti, Peter Anghinetti, Nicolas Antonio, Luke Taylor FAIRHAVEN: Adam Powers OLD ROCHESTER: Marc Pothier, Markus Pierre, Prosser Friedman SOMER SET BERKLEY: Joseph Ramos, Tyler Barros *MVP Honorable Mention: Apponequet Corey Swenson, Connor Swartz, Bourne Xavier Enokian, Michael Carrara, Case Caden Capaldo, Jacob Caron, Dighton-Rehoboth Mitchell Bushnell, Matthew Nadeau, Fairhaven Ethan Gomes, Coby Yin, Old Rochester Jacob Hadley, Riley Farrell, Seekonk Brady Santoro, Jackson Kinney, Somerset Berkley Tom Rose, William Brownell, Wareham Alex Lambert, Nate Wiley. Team sportsmanship: Bourne Individual sportsmanship: Apponequet Corey Swenson, Bourne Thomas Sullivan, Case Sean Patota, Dighton-Rehoboth Skylar Jones, Fairhaven Liam Reynolds, Old Rochester Noble Shriver, Seekonk Cam McClintock, Somerset Berkley William Brownell, Wareham Alexander Burdick. GIRL TENNIS Cape & Islands League Atlantic BARN STABLE: Ava Bullock FALMOUTH: Caroline Moskal MARTHAS VINEYARD: *Hunter Tomkins, Cali Giglio, Karinne Nivala, Tessa Hammond, Andrea Morse, Paige Anderson, Evelyn Brewer NEXT: Heather Peterson, Lily Nannini, Michelle Henault, Cristin Schadt *MVP Honorable Mention: Falmouth Autumn Pease, Nauset Nicole Boyce, Sandwich Emily Lopes, Katelyn Lerch. Team sportsmanship: Dennis Yarmouth Cape & Islands League Lighthouse MONOMOY: Angelica Velasquez, Olivia Prisco, Tatianna Malone, Christie Beckley, Aliza Pilsbury NANTUCKET: Grace Gibson, Julia Switlik HIGH TIDE: Jaedyn Rice ST. JOHN PAUL II: Rosanna Sullivan, Avery Lotuff, Chatham Bridge STURGIS EAST: Brooke Meyer STURGIS WEST: *Jillian Budge, Liv Rugh *MVP Honorable Mention: Cape Cod Academy Lili Shanahan Nantucket Lauren Cutone. Team sportsmanship: High tide South Coast Conference APPONEQUET; Maya Fontinha BOURNE: Nora Barmash FAIRHAVEN: Kaydin Pinto, Elizabeth DaCunha OLD ROCHESTER: Gracie McCarthy, Emily Murphy, Katelyn Luong, Emma Vivino SOMER SET BERKLEY: Jordan Ramos WARHAM: *Brooklyn Bindas, Saige Galhardo, Olivia Powers, McKenzie Brodley *MVP Honorable Mention: Apponequet Devon Bolt, Sophia Fernandes, Bourne Julia Turner, Grace Gobeil, Case Mikayla Nadeau, Karissa Felizberto, Dighton-Rehoboth Skylar Botelho, Taylor Jones, Fairhaven Sabrina Zheng, Old Rochester Molly Dupre, Erin Besanco, Seekonk Lilly MacDonald, Carissa Mason, Somerset Berkley Elena Silva, Cassandra Eyma, Wareham Giuliana LHomme, Allison Sciaraffa. Team sportsmanship: Case Individual sportsmanship: Apponequet Ally Czapiga, Bourne Julia Turner, Case Madison Raymondo, Dighton-Rehoboth Megan Reilly, Fairhaven Shanti Furtado, Old Rochester Emma Vivino, Seekonk Lilly MacDonald, Somerset Berkley Cassandra Eyma, Wareham Fredi Gakidis. Note: Multiple requests have been made for the South Shore League tennis all-stars, including Mashpee. None were provided.

