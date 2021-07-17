A Vortex of Unity, Outsiders and Hockey

In the past month I wrote several columns about hacking.

Looking at the extensive list of comments about one of them on the Florida Politics Facebook page, I expected to see questions, comments about hacking, or someone who’s usual, great column Mr. Dowling or Blake’s terrible column would say.

Well, as they say, you can’t please everyone.

The first was a surprise: “Scott,” says the idle Democrats, blah blah. “Cory” then says, you mean like the idle Republicans blah blah blah.

Will the partisan bickering ever end?

Guys, it was a HACKEN column.

That partisan rift is certainly deep; people can’t even agree on cybersecurity issues.

Now I get it; the site is Florida Politics. People come to that Facebook page ready to take sides, The Outsiders style (Greasers vs. Socs), ready to mess around.

(What a cast, what a trailer. Has that voiceover guy done every movie trailer for about 30 years? I think so.)

Moving from the battlefield of social media; isn’t it nice to see a rare example of unity with our leaders? Like this week with Cuba.

I think all Americans agree that it’s time for some change and if Cubans stand up for their freedom, we need to support them.

I don’t think anyone says stay communist and without freedom.

Except our friends in Moscow and ChinaThis can get a little heated on the international business front, but here in the greatest country on Earth we are (for once) on the same page.

Thus begins my lighthearted feel-good piece, a short break from cybercrime. In August we can go back to the cyber battlefield.

The first is the Police Unity Tour with law enforcement officers from around the country. They drive from Tallahassee to Titusville to honor fellow officers who died on the job.

These 200 law enforcement officers normally drive to DC, but this year moved to Florida, where they will cover about 100 miles a day this summer.

They got their start in 1997 and the event has grown quite a bit over the years.

Then Florida health workers gathered last month to pray for peace in our state and country.

Given what these workers faced last year, the fact that they came together to help others en masse in addition to their regular work speaks volumes about their character.

The event was held in memory of George Floyd and they were held at various locations in South Florida.

In fact, this month we’ve seen unity between the two most unlikely people Administration Ron DeSantis and President Joe Biden. This is because the Surfside apartment collapse called for it. Good work, gentlemen.

In Tampa we saw bridges lit for unity during Pride month. And in Tallahassee earlier this summer, we saw law enforcement officers and the community gather at a local church to peacefully discuss differences and celebrate their commonality.

If you stay on Twitter too much (as many of us do), you might think the world is falling apart. However, if you look closely in Florida, you can find examples of unity in every community.

This concludes my feel-good fluff piece.

I encourage Cory and Scott to have a drink together. Or a movie night watching The Outsiders so they can channel their inner Soda-Pop, Darrel and Pony-Boy. Or how about a night in one of those ax throwing places that have cropped up all over Florida.

Or maybe watch a few replays of hockey, GO Bolts! Come on Cory and Scott, be like that charismatic Russian player from Tampa who entertains everyone.

If he (Russian Nikita Kucherov) can be an American hero and become famous (well, more famous) here in Florida by slurping shirtless beer at a press conference, anything is possible in Florida and this great nation.

Be safe out there, and prayers for everyone.

