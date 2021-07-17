Sports
A Vortex of Unity, Outsiders and Hockey
In the past month I wrote several columns about hacking.
Looking at the extensive list of comments about one of them on the Florida Politics Facebook page, I expected to see questions, comments about hacking, or someone who’s usual, great column Mr. Dowling or Blake’s terrible column would say.
Well, as they say, you can’t please everyone.
The first was a surprise: “Scott,” says the idle Democrats, blah blah. “Cory” then says, you mean like the idle Republicans blah blah blah.
Will the partisan bickering ever end?
Guys, it was a HACKEN column.
That partisan rift is certainly deep; people can’t even agree on cybersecurity issues.
Now I get it; the site is Florida Politics. People come to that Facebook page ready to take sides, The Outsiders style (Greasers vs. Socs), ready to mess around.
(What a cast, what a trailer. Has that voiceover guy done every movie trailer for about 30 years? I think so.)
Moving from the battlefield of social media; isn’t it nice to see a rare example of unity with our leaders? Like this week with Cuba.
I think all Americans agree that it’s time for some change and if Cubans stand up for their freedom, we need to support them.
I don’t think anyone says stay communist and without freedom.
Except our friends in Moscow and ChinaThis can get a little heated on the international business front, but here in the greatest country on Earth we are (for once) on the same page.
Thus begins my lighthearted feel-good piece, a short break from cybercrime. In August we can go back to the cyber battlefield.
The first is the Police Unity Tour with law enforcement officers from around the country. They drive from Tallahassee to Titusville to honor fellow officers who died on the job.
These 200 law enforcement officers normally drive to DC, but this year moved to Florida, where they will cover about 100 miles a day this summer.
They got their start in 1997 and the event has grown quite a bit over the years.
Then Florida health workers gathered last month to pray for peace in our state and country.
Given what these workers faced last year, the fact that they came together to help others en masse in addition to their regular work speaks volumes about their character.
The event was held in memory of George Floyd and they were held at various locations in South Florida.
In fact, this month we’ve seen unity between the two most unlikely people Administration Ron DeSantis and President Joe Biden. This is because the Surfside apartment collapse called for it. Good work, gentlemen.
In Tampa we saw bridges lit for unity during Pride month. And in Tallahassee earlier this summer, we saw law enforcement officers and the community gather at a local church to peacefully discuss differences and celebrate their commonality.
If you stay on Twitter too much (as many of us do), you might think the world is falling apart. However, if you look closely in Florida, you can find examples of unity in every community.
This concludes my feel-good fluff piece.
I encourage Cory and Scott to have a drink together. Or a movie night watching The Outsiders so they can channel their inner Soda-Pop, Darrel and Pony-Boy. Or how about a night in one of those ax throwing places that have cropped up all over Florida.
Or maybe watch a few replays of hockey, GO Bolts! Come on Cory and Scott, be like that charismatic Russian player from Tampa who entertains everyone.
If he (Russian Nikita Kucherov) can be an American hero and become famous (well, more famous) here in Florida by slurping shirtless beer at a press conference, anything is possible in Florida and this great nation.
Be safe out there, and prayers for everyone.
____
Blake Dowling is CEO of Aegis Business Technologies. He is nowhere to be reached. Don’t email him if you took offense at his unit column.
Sources
2/ https://floridapolitics.com/archives/441833-blake-dowling-a-vortex-of-unity-outsiders-and-hockey/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]