Sports
Cubs David Ross Talks Second Half Amid Trade Rumors
PHOENIX There is a lot going on for the Cubs over the next 14 days and while the trading deadline will be a key marker in the teams’ second half, there is also a long time between now and the end of the season.
The Cubs have an experienced clubhouse, but it’s human nature to recognize what lies ahead as a team or as an individual. After Joc Pederson’s swap, many on the outside have seen the next few weeks as the last days for the Cubs as they are currently put together, but they are trying to focus his teams on the present.
Before Friday’s game against the DBacks, manager David Ross’ message was simple and he believes his team still has a lot to play for, no matter what the future holds.
We just need to focus on today, Ross said. I think if we didn’t focus on beating the Arizona Diamondbacks tonight, we would be selling ourselves short. The fact that you get contracts or that you are traded in two weeks or what may happen tomorrow or two weeks or at the end of this season will not affect what happened today and how we compete and do our best today.
That’s what I think we can control is our today and compete and try to win a baseball game and what we do today in the penalty area or on the mound is the most important. I think that’s what good teams focus on.
It’s no secret that the last three weeks of the first half have been unfavorable for the Cubs as the team lost 13 of its last 16 games going into halftime. But even in an uncertain future, Ross wants his team to have a clean slate. Before Friday’s game, he had a brief meeting with the team to discuss the second half.
Theres expectations here for this group, Ross said. I think there is a really positive point that can be taken from the core group here and what they have created [with] that expectation. Willson, J-Hey, Javy, Rizz, KB, Kyle Hendricks. Those guys have created championship expectations here. I think that’s positive.
That is something they can wear as a sign of honor and pride. The fact that there are such high expectations here comes from those guys and some guys who were teammates of theirs. But the core group has gathered here, winning championships, winning divisions, big time numbers and championships, baseball, baseball after the season here for the time they’re here. I think that’s a very positive point.
Ross’s first year and a half as a manager have not been the easiest for someone with no previous management experience. Although he had a steep learning curve, he managed to lead a team to a division title through an unprecedented 60-game season in 2020. This first half of this season’s rollercoaster in his first full season at the helm, including an 11 loss streak. matches, has not also been a walk in the park.
But the re-evaluation doesn’t stop with the players and during his short time as a Cubs skipper he has often talked about always trying to improve as a manager and that will not change in the second half.
You reflect back on some things I [talked about earlier]. There’s a doom and gloom in the past two weeks that I don’t know paints the picture of our first half, Ross said. We played our worst baseball when Milwaukee was playing at its best and going through the hardest part of our schedule and it’s their easiest piece, like there’s a lot to think about.
One of the best communicators and connectors of people I’ve experienced, Hoyer said last week. I think Davids is a star. He did a fantastic job. … Sometimes people look for blame in these situations. I wouldn’t point anyone in his direction.
