Four takeaways from Big 12 media day





Texas had three representatives going to the Big 12 media day: head coach Steve Sarkisian, running back Bijan Robinson and defensive tackle Keondre Coburn. Elke answered questions about the upcoming season. The questions ranged from favorite ice cream flavors to thoughts about the Red River Showdown, and there were headlines that stemmed from the Big 12’s decision to punish players who waved down a Texas player with their horns. This marked Sarkisian’s first Big 12 media day and his first media day as head coach since his days at USC, which didn’t end well to say the least. Sarkisian has proven to be smart when it comes to answering questions, courtesy of Nick Saban, who is quite the question answerer himself. I’ll break down a few questions Sarkisian replied that he might mean something else by it, and of course bring down the rule of the horns. Steve Sarkisian on Texas Reconstruction

Sarkisian rebuilt Washington after the Huskies had six seasons where they weren’t above .500 and were fresh off a 0-12 season. He stated Thursday that Texas has not been completely rebuilt, which he is absolutely right. The team lost its three games in 2020 by 13 points, and that was with inconsistencies on both sides of the field. The run game wasn’t effective until halfway through the season and the constant switching of who called the play-calls just wasn’t effective. The transfers added in defense will help create more turnovers, more depth and improve a unit that was ranked 64th in the nation. “Winning Is Hard” and “Fairy Dust”

These two sentences were staples of the Tom Herman era, and he often said those after losing games they shouldn’t have or beating Tulsa on a touchdown. Although Sarkisian said these things, context matters. He said having high-ranking players and great facilities doesn’t equate to success. It’s the work put into it, along with the consistency of success that will propel the Longhorns beyond mediocrity. This could very well have been a shot at Tom Herman as well, as Sarkisian made statements about the players who actually bought the culture. quarterback fight

After being asked about his opinion of Casey Thompson and essentially where Sarkisian saw him, Sarkisian wasted no time mentioning Hudson Card. This could very well be a statement pointing out that the quarterback many consider to be the favorite (Thompson) is not the favorite in his eyes. He went on to explain that the 15 practice sessions the team had in the spring weren’t enough to pick a starter, meaning he’ll have to get a closer look at both players again, likely giving someone more time to get their favor. . I’ve speculated before that Card is the man: He was the one who showed Arch Manning around, while he was also seen riding a golf cart with Sarkisian. Seeing Sarkisian’s immediate reaction when answering a question about Thompson was to bring up Card only to fuel that belief. Horns down

The Big 12 announced that players will likely be penalized for flashing the horns at Texas players, which is one of the softest things imaginable. Coach Sarkisian and Keondre Coburn explained if a team feels the need to do that, then so be it. It’s something that bothered Tom Herman much more than Sarkisian. The best way to prevent teams from failing is to win; teams always want to beat Texas because of the brand. I’m pro players having fun, and punishing this seems really unnecessary. It adds to the already great matchups and creates moments like when Texas came back to beat Texas Tech after Alan Bowman put the horns down. It seems that the only people affected by this are either not in Texas anymore or those who are not part of the program. All in all, a bad look for the Big 12, and probably a target on Texas’ back as a result.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://longhornswire.usatoday.com/lists/texas-longhorns-football-big-12-media-day-2021-steve-sarkisian-quarterback-battle-biggest-takeaways/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos