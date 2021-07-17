Olympic Games: Mental strength and desire to improve drive Feng to the fourth Games, sports news and top stories

For the past 13 years, Feng Tianwei has been ranked in the top 13 in the world, an astonishing record that no current female table tennis player has achieved.

The world’s number 9 is about to reach another milestone in Tokyo 2020, when she competes in her fourth Olympics. She joins former paddler Li Jiawei and swimmer Joscelin Yeo as the only Singaporeans to do so.

When asked how she has stood the test of time, Feng, 34, emphasized the importance of a strong mindset, saying: “Every day I’m on this podium I want to perform well, I want to improve and find more breakthroughs. I ask a lot of myself and I still have a strong desire to stay in the top 10 and stay with the A-listers.

“I’m very happy to see improvements every day and to be able to qualify and compete in the Olympics at my age … this could be my last, so I want to enjoy this whole process.”

Mental strength is a precious commodity in the pandemic. Based in Japan since 2019, the past few months have been full of discomfort and monotony as her life revolved around home and spending four hours a day in the Osaka training hall.

She said: “Life has been very boring. There isn’t much we can do to de-stress, because we want to avoid crowds and the risk of contamination. I cook simple meals or order food, and the only other thing I do to to relax is going online on my phone (to check social media).”

Offers have been made. She persevered despite a troubled wrist, and to ease the burden of an injured knee, she decided to lose weight by eating only salad and yogurt.

Laughing, she recalled, “I was so hungry that I once dreamed that I was eating 40 sandwiches with different flavors.”

Her bank account is also thinner. After being detached from the Singapore Table Tennis Association (STTA) in 2016, its main source of funding comes from Sport Singapore as SpexScholar. She also receives compensation as a representative of Japan Paint Maretz in the professional T.League.

She tries to play 20 to 30 events a year, but that has been made impossible by the pandemic. So she has to dig deep into her savings to raise hundreds of thousands of dollars to maintain a team with coaches He Keyi and Wu Jingping, a former coach of the Chinese men’s team, to support her.

These efforts help Feng keep up with the times and changes, such as the replacement of celluloid balls with plastic balls in 2015 and the arrival of a new wave of young and powerful players.

In rallies, a plastic ball bounces higher and flies faster, giving players less time to react and produce as much spin as they can with a celluloid ball. While rallies are shorter, the more powerful and faster strokes require more physical conditioning to avoid injury.

“It took a while to get used to the new balls, but I also had to rethink my old mindset that I had for 20 years. That was very difficult to change,” said Feng, who plays with a right-hand shake handle.

“In the past I relied more on a change in spin and pace to upset opponents, but these don’t have much of an effect on the plastic balls, so I had to find ways to improve my quality of shots in terms of power and placement.”

She endured its fair share of early exits as she gradually mastered the changes, and did not have a good performance in Rio 2016, where the women’s team lost the bronze medal playoff and ended her singles run in the quarterfinals.

But since then, she has had some encouraging results, including a stunning 4-0 win over world No. 1 Chen Meng at the 2019 German Open, as well as victories over top Japanese players Kasumi Ishikawa (10th) and Miu Hirano (12th).

She also fought her way to the finals of the star-studded World Table Tennis Star Contender Doha event in March, before losing to Japan No. 2 Mima Ito.

The victories are registered in her mental database, giving her a blueprint to defeat the same strong opponents in the future. But she’s also aware of the need to stay on her feet, especially with what could be her Olympic swan song.

The sixth seed said: “The first singles match will be the most important to shake off the rust. After that it’s about getting into the rhythm and getting as deep into the tournament as possible. I also believe in the potential of our women’s team .”

Feng doesn’t have to talk about medals because, fair or not, she is expected to be Singapore’s most medaled Olympian. She owns a team silver from Beijing 2008 and won a singles and team bronze in London 2012.

In between lies the pinnacle of her career – Singapore’s stunning 3-1 victory over mighty China in the 2010 World Team Championships.

But perhaps Feng is destined for fairy tales through toil, talent and timing.

Born in China, she was five when she picked up the sport because “my mother liked it and wanted me to be good at something”.

As a child, she suffered from myocarditis, a heart infection, after continuing to exercise despite a cold. She had a more serious seizure when she was 16 and thought about giving up, but thankfully hasn’t relapsed.

Around that time, her father died of multiple sclerosis and a few months later she left for Beijing to train with the national team.

“Losing my father woke me up. Before that, table tennis was more of a pastime and I realized I had to carry the burden to support (my) family. That motivated me to play more seriously,” said Feng.

So when the chances of breaking into China’s first team failed, she accepted the STTA’s invitation to join its ranks in 2007.

Feng knows that her playing career will end one day. She is not afraid of it, because then she will be able to make up for one regret.

Referring to her late father, she said, “I’m sure he’s watching over me and happy for me. I’ve been so busy traveling the world playing and training that I couldn’t go to my hometown.” return with my medals to honor my father. I would like to find the time to do that.”

Hopefully with a fourth or even fifth Olympic medal.