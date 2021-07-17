Draw made for coronavirus-affected ICC T20 Men’s World Cup in UAE and Oman





West Indies holders have been drawn into the same group as the current world number one in England, Australia and South Africa for this year’s International Cricket Council (ICC) Men’s T20 World Cup. The tournament, scheduled to take place between October 17 and November 14 in the United Arab Emirates and Oman, was initially set to take place in India, but was moved due to COVID-19. The West Indies will begin their defense in Group 1 of the Super 12 stage after being one of eight countries to have earned an automatic berth up to that point. India, Pakistan, New Zealand and Afghanistan will meet in Group 2 with four first-round qualifiers entering both groups. The first round consists of Sri Lanka, Ireland, the Netherlands and Namibia in Group A and Bangladesh, Oman, Papua New Guinea and Scotland in Group B. The draw took place at the Oman Cricket Academy in Muscat, while the tournament is still hosted by the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI). “It’s good to get Oman in the frame of world cricket with the organization of the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup,” said BCCI president and former India captain Sourav Ganguly. “It will help a lot of young players to take an interest in the game. “We know it will be a world-class event in this part of the world.” Eight countries have automatically qualified for the Super 12 ICC The automatic qualifications for the Super 12 were determined by the standings at the end of March. “Given the disruption caused by COVID-19, we have chosen the closing date as close to the event as possible to ensure that we can include the maximum amount of cricket in the rankings that determine the groups,” said the acting head of the ICC. director Geoff Allardice. “There is no doubt that we will be witnessing highly competitive cricket when the event kicks off in just three months.” The full match schedule will be announced at a later date. “Oman Cricket has come a long way and today is a turning point for us to have ICC and BCCI here at the Oman Cricket Academy to announce the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup groups,” said Oman Cricket President Pankaj Khimji. “By joining us and hosting the event, we can not only demonstrate our commitment to growing the game, but also show Oman as a welcoming destination to the world.”

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.insidethegames.biz/index.php/articles/1110317/icc-mens-t20-world-cup-draw The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos