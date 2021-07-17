3 Ohio State Soccer Players With The Most To Prove

The Ohio State football team has many top performers, but they also have players who need to play better to live up to expectations. These three players have the most to prove this season.

The Ohio state football program is in pretty good shape as far as the roster goes. There are many players who are very good and meet expectations. Those are the kinds of players who helped propel Ohio State to the National Championship Game a year ago.

Even with a roster as talented as the Ohio state football program, they even have players who have things to prove. They have things to prove to coaches, fans and themselves. There are specifically three players who have the most to prove of anyone on the roster.

The reasons why they have something to prove vary from player to player. Some of them are trying to recover from a bad start to their careers. Others want to improve their draft status if they can have a strong season in the upcoming 2021 campaign.

Ryan Day knows that if the Buckeyes are going to play for a national title again, these three players will have to play a big part in this team. All three get plenty of playtime and get a significant number of snaps.

The first player on this list had a tough first year as a starter and is now fighting to prove he belongs on the offensive line as a starter.