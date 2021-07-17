Annual Golf & Tennis Classic raises funds as need for scholarships for Staten Island camps and daycare grows





STATEN ISLAND, NY The 41st Annual Joan & Alan Bernikow Annual Golf and Tennis Classic recently played before a crowd of over 170 at Richmond County Country Club. Proceeds from the JCC’s Golf and Tennis Classic, one of the JCC’s major fundraisers, organized by the Alan & Joan Bernikow JCC, will benefit the Isador Aberlin-Ed Rovner Memorial Scholarship Fund, which honors the memory of two of the most beloved members of the JCC. Sylvia Cohen poses with golfers at the JCC’s 41st Annual Golf & Tennis Classic at Richmond County Country Club. (Courtesy/JCC) Staten Island AdvanceStaten Island Advance The fund provides scholarships for JCC daycare and summer camp programs to families experiencing financial difficulties. Some scholarships support children in Marvins Camp for Children with Special Needs. Co-chairs were Lenore Schwartz and Alan Poritz. At the JCC’s 41st Annual Golf & Tennis Classic at Richmond County Country Club, Alan Poritz and his golf buddies are on the left. (Courtesy/JCC) Staten Island AdvanceStaten Island Advance Orit Lender, CEO of the JCC, said: The past 16 months have been difficult for everyone, but especially for children from families who are struggling financially. Children are isolated from each other, making summer camp and daycare very important. We’ve seen the need for camps and daycare grants grow, and we’re proud to be able to provide childcare to families in need. Tennis players smile for the camera at the JCC’s 41st Annual Golf & Tennis Classic at Richmond County Country Club. (Courtesy/JCC) Staten Island AdvanceStaten Island Advance This has been a challenging year for many nonprofits, including the JCC, noted Rob Myers, senior vice president of IDB Bank, the outing’s presenting sponsor. Were happy to be by their side and continue to support them. The day’s festivities included brunch, lunch, and a $10,000 raffle. Golfers take to the greens at the 41st Annual JCC Golf & Tennis Classic at Richmond County Country Club. (Courtesy/JCC) Staten Island AdvanceStaten Island Advance Lender added: Families need us now more than ever to help them navigate and emerge stronger, and were extremely grateful to all of you for helping us make that possible. Special thanks to our event co-chairs Alan Poritz and Lenore Schwartz, as well as our presenting sponsor IDB Bank for all their support. At the JCC’s 41st Annual Golf & Tennis Classic at Richmond County Country Club, left are Alan Bernikow, Orit Lender and Jay Chazanoff. (Courtesy/JCC) Staten Island AdvanceStaten Island Advance For more information and to see a full list of golf winners, visit https://www.sijcc.org/golf. Three members of Gail Decker’s foursome at the JCC’s 41st Annual Golf & Tennis Classic at Richmond County Country Club. (Courtesy/JCC) Staten Island AdvanceStaten Island Advance

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.silive.com/entertainment/2021/07/annual-golf-tennis-classic-raises-funds-as-need-for-camp-and-day-care-scholarships-rises-on-staten-island.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos