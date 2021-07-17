Damian Lillard denies trade solicitation rumors, urges Trail Blazers to take steps





LAS VEGAS — Damian Lillard addressed reporters Friday, hours after a report indicating Lillard was planning to request a transaction from Portland went online, and if you only listened to the first few seconds, you probably felt relieved. “It’s not true,” said Lillard, a USA Basketball banner hanging behind him. “I said the last time I spoke to you [that] much is said, it is not from me.” Well, that tops it off… right? “I will also say that I have not made any final decisions about what my future will be,” Lillard continued. “There’s really no need for anyone else to speak for me…if there’s anything to say, I speak directly to my team and to [Blazers GM] Neil [Olshey]. That’s that.” Except it isn’t. The stalemate of Lillard/Blazers reaches a boiling point. Lillard could easily suppress the persistent chatter about his future. He’s under contract until 2025. The only way the Blazers would trade him is if he… early be traded. But he doesn’t. He says the Blazers need to show more urgency in reforming the squad. According to him, a change of coach is not enough. He says his heart is in Portland. But maybe his head is elsewhere. “I’m not sure what I’m going to do at this point,” Lillard said. “My intention, my heart has always been to run in a Trail Blazers uniform my entire career. But I think over time you want to gain everything. I want to win it all in a Trail Blazers uniform. We all have to take steps in that direction.” Ron Chenoy/US TODAY Sports Objectively, that’s not going to happen. Not next season. Nor the season after that. Lillard knows. In an interview with Yahoo! on Friday, Lillard noted that the Blazers “were knocked out by a shorthanded Denver team that I felt we should have beaten.” When asked to address Olshey’s recent suggestion that selection was not the reason Portland bounced in the first round, Lillard disagreed. “We’ve had so many teams in the league that haven’t made dramatic changes to their roster, they switch coaches and the team gets better,” said Lillard. “Maybe because they needed a fresh voice, someone new to follow. Sometimes a coach is just that great. I disagree that maybe Chauncey can really change our team and make us a better team and help us in that direction. [But] I think if you look at our team as it is going into next season I don’t see how you can say ‘this is a championship team it just needed a new coach’ when we just lost in the first round to a team that was injured.” To be clear, Lillard is not wrong. The Blazers’ defense was hopeless last season. Billups, a first-year coach with no less than one season as an assistant on his resume, can’t really change that. Portland’s roster is already expensive, with $107 million in salary already for next season. The Blazers will cross the luxury tax threshold simply by bringing back Jusuf Nurkic (who has a partially guaranteed $12 million contract), Carmelo Anthony, Zach Collins and Norman Powell. Powell, who is expected to decline his player option, could be extremely expensive. He is one of the best young wingers in an ever shrinking market. Lillard wants the Blazers to make moves. The Blazers honestly don’t have much to do. “The best way to say it is to be more urgent about what our next step is and how we move forward,” Lillard said. “I think we are very proud of [how] we’ve made it to the playoffs all those years in a row. We’re not a bad team. We are a winning team. We are in the playoffs every year. We are in a great area, great city. We have great fans. It’s a lot of positives. I just think we’ve reached the point where, okay, it’s not enough. Do we really want to win everything? Is that what we’re shooting at? And we have to do things to show that. We need to put action behind that desire to win at that level. That’s been my only thing the whole time.” Lillard will meet Olshey and Billups in Las Vegas this week. Lillard downplayed the meeting (“We’ll talk,” Lillard said), but it will be important. The Blazers need answers. Does Lillard want to be in Portland? If so, Olshey will have to dig. He’s reluctant to move CJ McCollum, but McCollum is hands down Portland’s best asset. Some would argue that it is the only one. But Olshey needs to know if Lillard doesn’t want to be there too. Lillard is a superstar. He just turned 31 and is coming to one of his best seasons. He is strong, durable and there are few players you would want more than Lillard in the fourth quarter. The trading market would be robust. And with Lillard going to Tokyo next week, Olshey needs to know if he should explore it. No one wants to see the end in Portland for Damian Lillard. But Lillard wants a championship and the Blazers can’t deliver. Portland wants one too, but perhaps the best way to collect one is to trade the greatest player in franchise history and rebuild the assets you get in return for him. “The conversations that need to be had are being made,” Lillard said. Which is good. But more and more it seems unlikely that those talks will end with Lillard in Portland. More NBA Coverage:

