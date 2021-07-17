The Hundred Team Guide: London Spirit – everything you need to know | Cricket News





London Spirit will benefit from having a pair of World Cup winning England captains Eoin Morgan and Heather Knight at the helm, while men’s coach Shane Warne will add a little extra star power on the sidelines to the talent already on display in both squadrons







Ravi Bopara and Tammy Beaumont should be the protagonists for London Spirit in the first edition of The Hundred England captains Eoin Morgan and Heather Knight lead Lord’s-based teams brimming with talent into battle in the inaugural edition of The Hundred, while Shane Warne adds a little extra star power on the sidelines… Women’s team (foreign players in bold) Tammy Beaumont, Amara Carr, Aylish Cranstone, Naomi Dattani, Freya Davies, Charlie Dean, Deandra Dottin (West Indies)Danielle Gibson, Alice Monaghan, Heather Knight, Sophie Munro, Susie Rowe, Grace Scrivens, Deepti Sharma (India), Chloe Tryon (South Africa) Men’s team (overseas players in bold) Mohammed Amir (Pakistan), Ravi Bopara, Mason Crane, Zak Crawley, Blake Cullen, Joe Denly, Jade Dernbach, Josh Inglis (Australia), Dan Lawrence, Eoin Morgan, Mohammed Nabi (Afghanistan)Luis Reece, Adam Rossington, Roelof Van Der Merwe, Chris Wood, Mark Wood Mark Phoenix vs Ghost live on Coaches: As if there weren’t enough star power on the pitch already, the Spirit adds some more sizzle to the sidelines with the legendary Australian leg spinner and Sky Sports expert, Shane Warne as head coach of the men’s team. In addition to Warne’s many accolades, he also has experience as a ‘team mentor’ for IPL franchise Rajasthan Royals, which he led to victory in the inaugural season of the competition in 2008. Trevor Griffin, who led Sydney Thunder to success in the WBBL this year, has the credentials required to take over first-choice, now England coach, Lisa Keightley. Home base: from the Lord England captain Eoin Morgan lifts the trophy after winning the 2019 2019 Cricket World Cup Men’s star players: There has been no man in the past six years more important in turning England’s limited fortunes than the World Cup winning captain Eoin Morgan, and he will once again have the opportunity to stamp his captivating brand of positive cricket on his accusations of leading this London side. Dan Lawrence is about to break into Morgan’s exclusive international white-ball club, while the Essex batter has also impressed the Test team by earning seven caps since his debut in Sri Lanka in January. Mohammed Nabi is extremely skilled with both bat and ball in the shorter formats, and fast with the left armarm Mohammed Amir should turn out to be a real handful to face on the slope of the Lord. 0:25 Beaumont says The Hundred can create female role models and show young girls there is a career in cricket Beaumont says The Hundred can create female role models and show young girls there is a career in cricket Women’s Star Players: Heather Knight, another World Cup winning skipper, can once again lean on the supreme talent of Tammy Beaumont at the top of the order as she does for England. Adding clout in its ranks is West Indies’ Deandra Dottin, while fast bowler Freya Davies is the figurehead of the bowling attack. Davies finished as the leading wicket taker in the 2019 KSL, with 19 wickets, and was the second highest wicket taker in all four years of the competition, with 37. How far can the men’s team go? Far from the pre-tournament favorites, but with the coach/captain combo of Warne and Morgan at the helm, this team is sure to be competitive and it wouldn’t be a surprise to see them occupy a top three spot and move on to the eliminator or straight to the final when all is said and done. Phoenix vs Ghost live on How far can the women’s team go? Fully capable of going all the way. It looks like a nicely balanced team, with the world’s No. 1 ranked ODI batter Beaumont leading a strong looking top order, while on the bowling side the overseas duo Deepti Sharma and Chloe Tryon is turning it both ways and could serve as the perfect complement to Davies’ tempo. The Hundred kicks off with a women’s match between Oval Invincibles and Manchester Originals at The Kia Oval on Wednesday, July 21, with the men’s competition kicking off a day later at the same venue. Sky Sports will show all 68 matches live – 34 women’s and 34 men – while all women’s matches and a significant number of men’s matches will be streamed live on the Sky Cricket YouTube Channel.

