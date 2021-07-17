Reader has questions about football fields | News, Sports, Jobs





In June, I heard that the Randolph County Board meeting would address the new soccer field. I decided to attend the meeting. New to the procedure, I accept responsibility for not following protocol. One has to sign up to speak and due to some vision problems I was unable to see the instructions on the television on the wall. However, I went on to question what would become of the relatively new lights and scoreboard at the former Wimer Field, knowing it will cost several dollars to move or replace them at Elkins High School. During Mr Ross Ware’s presentation, a few things caught my attention. One was that the core drilling had not yet been completed and that the name of the new football field had not been discussed. However, he stated that football would be played on the outside field of the baseball field and that the baseball coach was not happy about that. This makes me think there will be other attempts (yes, the first one failed) to install an artificial surface. I believe the amount needed in the first attempt was about a million dollars. So look folks, here comes another call for a charge that has failed multiple times in the past. The Inter-Mountain article of July 14, 2021 stated that private donations may be needed for this project. Remember all the money donated to write family names on the fancy aluminum chairs at Wimer Field? I believe most of that should be recycled metal. I hope when? “they” come and call, the public will think about that. I would also encourage people to read the statement that this new “field” is called a sports facility that does not qualify for the playoffs due to the number of seats available. In fact, it will be 200 seats less than Wimer Field. Wouldn’t it have been cheaper to just repair our beloved Wimerveld? There is always talk of updating work to TVHS which is another trick to get support for “another” attempted charge. The truth is that I believe they wanted the land Wimer Field occupied for other reasons, perhaps a consolidated primary school. Residents in that part of the city may want to consider the amount of traffic this will cause. Finally, as I said at the beginning, I did not follow protocol, but I held up my hand very politely just like a schoolboy and was not recognized until a board member said she felt most of the public move from Wimers field. I cut him off (politely) and said I disagree wholeheartedly, but didn’t get a chance to speak. I understand that. What I’d like to say to them is that I think the way they went about moving Wimer Field is akin to moving statues from the Civil War, part of this country’s history, just like Coach Frank Wimer was perhaps the greatest. sports name in the history of EHS. Also, some of the greatest players in the school’s history played at Wimer Field, such as Biggie Goldberg, Big Sleepy and Little Sleepy Glenn, Del Gainer, Kerr Kump and Roy Simms. Take the time to read the history of Wimer Field so well written by Chad Ware in his new football book. Thank you for sympathizing with me in my true grief at losing Wimer Field. Jerry W. Trimbolic #20 Elkins High School Class of 1969 Today’s latest news and more in your inbox

