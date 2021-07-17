



« Older: Nashville Sounds Rolled By Louisville Bats, 11-1 Newer: FDA Coronavirus (COVID-19) Update: July 17, 2021 » Fabienne Schmidt is one of two nominees in the competition for Friday’s NCAA Woman of the Year award. Fabienne Schmidt, a graduate of women’s tennis from Austin Peay State University. (APSU sports information) The NCAA Woman of the Year award honors graduating female student athletes who have distinguished themselves during their collegiate careers in academic achievement, athletic excellence, service and leadership. On the field, Schmidt was part of Austin Peay State University’s undefeated regular season, OVC Regular Season Championship and OVC Tournament Championship in 2019. She then led the Governors to a second straight tournament title during her senior season, helping to clear her team trailing 3-1 and coming from behind to defeat the best-seeded Southeast Missouri in the championship game. With a career record of 67-17 in singles, Schmidt was named OVC Freshman of the Year and a First Team All-OVC roster in 2017-18, before taking the honors of the 2018-19 and 2020-21. Second Team All-OVC took home. Schmidt was equally dominant in doubles, with 58-17 points in her APSU career, while partnering exclusively with Danielle Morris to go 12-2 during her senior season. Out of court, Hillscheid, Germany’s brilliant academic career is highlighted by her 2019-20 OVC Scholar-Athlete Award, presented annually to six student athletes at the conference. Schmidt is a three-time ITA Scholar-Athlete and is on the Dean’s List every semester after attending Austin Peay State University. Schmidt, who was awarded the OVC Academic Medal of Honor three times, was also named to the OVC Commissioner’s Honor three times and was named to 2020 Arthur Ashe, Jr. Sports Scholar Teams, which were selected by Diverse: problems in higher education magazine. When she graduated in May, Schmidt had a perfect average of 4.0 points while studying marketing with a minor in management. In June, Schmidt and the APSU Governors’ women’s tennis program won ITA’s Ohio Valley Region Community Service Award for the third time in its four years at Austin Peay, with the governments taking home an honorable mention in the only year they failed to win the award. won . Schmidt and her team achieved this honor by volunteering at Burt Elementary, Read Across America events, Buddy Ball, the Breast Cancer Awareness Run, Rise Up Academy and working at several tennis clinics. Schmidt now moves on to the national selection committee, which will determine 10 deserving nominees from each of the NCAA’s three divisions. The committee then selects three finalists from each division, and the Women’s Athletics Committee determines the 2021 NCAA Woman of the Year from the nine finalists. Sections Sport subjects APSU, APSU Athletics, APSU Sports, APSU Tennis, APSU Women’s Tennis, APSU’s Dean’s List, Austin Peay State University, Brentwood TN, Danielle Morris, Fabienne Schmidt, Lady Govs, NCAA, Ohio Valley Conference, OVC, OVC Championship, OVC Tournament











