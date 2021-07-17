How to plan your Olympics





After a year of delay, the Tokyo Olympics have finally arrived. With 17 full days of sports action (starting at 5am IST and all day long), it can be a bit overwhelming for sports fans to keep track of who is doing what and when. Don’t worry, ESPN has you covered. Here are the key dates (and times – morning, afternoon, or evening) for all of India’s major athletes so you can plan your schedule around it (ideally through ESPN India’s coverage). July 24 Medal Opportunities Weightlifting: Mirabai Chanu (morning) Archery: Atanu Das and Deepika Kumari in mixed team (morning) Shoot: Saurabh Chaudhary, Abhishek Verma, Elavenil Valarivan in individual events (morning) others Hockey: Men – New Zealand vs. India (6-30 hours). Women – Netherlands vs. India (3pm) Badminton: PV Sindhu’s First Match (TBC) Tennis: Sania Mirza/Ankita Raina in women’s doubles, round 1 (TBC) July 25 Medal Opportunities Shoot: Manu Bhaker, Yashaswi Deswal, Divyansh Singh Panwar in individual events (morning) others Hockey: Men: New Zealand vs. India (6:30 am) Women: Netherlands vs. India (3pm) Badminton: PV Sindhu (TBC) Table tennis: Sharath Kamal and Manika Batra in mixed doubles quarter-finals (morning) and any semi-finals (evening)

1 Related July 26 Medal Opportunities Shoot: Angad Bajwa and Mairaj Ahmed Khan in men’s skeet (morning) Table tennis: Sharath Kamal and Manika Batra in mixed doubles final or match 3rd (evening) others screens: Bhavani Devi’s (and India’s) Olympic Fencing Debut (Morning) Hockey: Women – Germany vs. India (15-30 hours) Tennis: Sania Mirza/Ankita Raina in women’s doubles, round 2 (TBC) July 27 Medal Opportunities Shoot: Saurabh Chaudhary + Manu Bhaker and Abhishek Verma + Yashaswini Deswal in 10m air pistol mixed team; Elanvenil Valarivan + Divyansh Singh Panwar in 10m air rifle mixed team. others Archery: Deepika Kumari in Women’s Individual Event (All Day) Hockey: Men – India vs. Spain (6:30 am) Tennis: Sania Mirza and Ankita Raina in women’s doubles, second round and quarterfinals (TBC) July 28 What should you pay attention to? Archery: Deepika Kumari in Women’s Individual Event (All Day) Hockey: Women – Great Britain vs. India (6:30 a.m.) Major international events Event Date 400m freestyle ladies July 26 morning Allround gymnastics for women July 29 evening Men’s 200 meter medley July 30 morning 100 meters sprint ladies July 31 evening 100 meters sprint men Aug 1 in the evening Basketball final 7 Aug morning soccer final Aug 7 in the evening July 29 Medal Opportunities Table tennis: Manika Batra in possible semifinal women’s singles (6:30 – 9:30 AM) others Hockey: Men: Argentina vs. India (6 hours) Tennis: Sania Mirza/Ankita Raina in possible semifinal women’s doubles (TBC) boxing: Mary Kom’s First Fight (Timing TBC) July 30 Medal Opportunities Shoot: Manu Bhaker and Rahi Sarnobat in 25m pistol (morning) Archery: Deepika Kumari in Women’s Individual Event (Morning) boxing: Vikas Krishan in possible welterweight quarters (a win here guarantees a medal) others Badminton: Women’s Quarter-finals (morning) Athletics: Dutee Chand’s first 100m heat (morning) Hockey: Women – Ireland vs India (6 hours). Men – Japan vs India (3:00 PM) July 31 Medal Opportunities Shoot: Women’s 50m rifle 3 positions (morning) Badminton: Women’s singles semifinals (afternoon/evening) Tennis: Women’s doubles bronze competition (Timing TBC) others boxing: Medal hopefuls Amit Panghal and Manish Kaushik start their campaigns (Timing TBC) Hockey: Women – India vs South Africa (6:30 AM) 1 August Medal Opportunities Badminton: Women’s singles final (evening) Tennis: Women’s doubles final (Timing TBC) boxing: Vikas Krishan in Welterweight Semifinal (Timing TBC); Mary Kom in Flyweight Quarter Finals (Winner is guaranteed a medal) (Timing TBC) others Athletics: Dutee Chand’s first 200m heat (could also be August 2nd) Hockey: Men’s Quarter-finals (6 p.m. and 3 p.m.) August 2 Medal Opportunities shoot: Aishwary Pratap Singh in men’s 50m 3 positions (morning) others Hockey: Women’s quarter-finals (6 p.m. and 3 p.m.) 3 August Medal Opportunities boxing: Vikas Krishan in Welterweight Final (afternoon); quarterfinals for Amit Panghal and Manish Kaushik (winners are guaranteed medals) Hockey: men’s semifinal (7am and 3.30pm) August 4 Medal Opportunities boxing: Mary Kom in possible semifinals (morning) others wrestle: Medal hopeful Ravi Kumar, Deepak Punia start their campaigns (through the day) Athletics: Medal hopeful Neeraj Chopra starts (morning) Hockey: Women’s semifinal (7am and 3.30pm) August 5 Medal Opportunities wrestle: Vinesh Phogat, Ravi Kumar and Deepak Punia all have their medal rounds (all day) boxing: Amit Panghal in possible semi-final (morning) others Hockey: Men’s bronze and gold medal matches (7am and 3:30pm) August 6 Medal Opportunities wrestle: Vinesh Phogat has a medal chance (throughout the day) boxing: Possible semi-final for Manish Kaushik (morning) others wrestle: Bajrang Punia starts its tournament (morning) Hockey: Women’s bronze and gold medals competitions (7am and 3.30pm) August 7 Medal Opportunities boxing: Mary Kom category final; final for Amit Panghal (both mornings) wrestle: Final in the category Bajrang Punia (afternoon) Athletics: Final for Neeraj Chopra (evening) others Hockey: Men: New Zealand vs. India (6:30 am) Women: Netherlands vs. India (3pm) Badminton: PV Sindhu’s First Match (TBC) Tennis: Sania Mirza/Ankita Raina in women’s doubles, round 1 (TBC) August the 8th Medal Opportunity boxing: Final in the category Manish Kaushik (morning)

