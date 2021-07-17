Sports
I try to take everything I can from the senior players in Austria
Harvey Davies tries to take every second of his time with Liverpool’s first team in Austria.
The young Scouser is one of five goalkeepers currently on Jürgen Klopp’s squad for the preparatory camp in Salzburg.
And for Davies, having such experience and talent around for an extended period of time is a learning curve that can only benefit his fledgling career.
The 17-year-old told Liverpoolfc.com: “I take it hard, the older players help me here and there.
“Adrian has kind of taken me under his wing and is trying to give me little bits of advice where he can, and the same with Loris [Karius] also. They’re all top executives, Caoimhin [Kelleher] also and i have good craic with him. But when it comes to work, we know where to be and what the level is.
“But it’s really good for me as a young keeper – I’m the youngest keeper here – and just learning as much as possible is so important and [it] will also benefit me in my career. I’m really trying to take it all in.
“It’s very important because you have people like Millie [James Milner], who is a leader and leads by example for all.
“As a young boy it’s very important to watch and see what they are doing because he’s had a career at the top of English football for so long and it doesn’t come easy. You really have to be like him to succeed. It is well.
“It would be fun [to play in the friendlies] but i’m young, so i have a long time to do it. It would be nice to do that, but if it doesn’t happen, it won’t happen. But if so, then so be it.”
Due to the intensity of the training camp, many Liverpool players have recovered by taking a nap in the team hotel between sessions.
But when he’s not sleeping or out on the training pitch, Davies has used his spare time to further hone his table tennis partnership with Rhys Williams.
He continued: “After the first sessions, we went back to the room for a few hours and lowered your head for a while.
“We’ve played some table tennis here and there with the boys. It’s going to be a bit competitive and after that you should definitely sleep! We beat Pep [Lijnders] and Vitor [Matos] just at that point, so we’re not too bad, but we need to work on it a bit.
“Me and he played quite a bit and sometimes I get the better ones from him, but it’s really all fun.”
Inside Training: view goals, games and gym workouts in Austria
Davies’ entry into the Austrian training camp follows a landmark 2020-21 campaign for the “stopper.
While helping Marc Bridge-Wilkinson’s U18s reach the FA Youth Cup final, he was also named in the match squad for Champions League clash with RB Leipzig and Real Madrid.
When asked if he hoped the coming season could be more of the same, Davies replied: “Yes, hopefully, if things go the way I want.
“I was a bit lucky last season and took my chances when I could.
“I’m grateful to have been benched and the experiences I will never forget. As such a young lad who did that in the Champions League, it was a very special experience.”
