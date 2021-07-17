Tokyo Olympics: first positive case confirmed in Olympic village





TOKYO (AP) — The first resident of the Olympic Village has tested positive for COVID-19, organizers of the Tokyo Olympics said Saturday. Officials said it was not an athlete with the Games opening in just under a week on July 23. Officials in Tokyo, including Seiko Hashimoto, the chairman of the organizing committee, confirmed the case and said the positive test was Friday. The organizers say they can only give a vague description and few details for confidentiality reasons. “In the current situation, we have to assume that it is possible that positive cases will arise,” said Toshiro Muto, the CEO of the Tokyo Organizing Committee. The person is simply identified as a ‘game-oriented staff’. The person is also listed as a non-resident of Japan. Tokyo officials said the person had been quarantined for 14 days. The Tokyo Bay Olympic Village will house approximately 11,000 athletes and thousands of other staff during the Olympics. IOC President Thomas Bach said this week there was “zero” risk of athletes in the village passing the virus to Japanese or other village residents. Organizers say 45 people under their “jurisdiction” have tested positive since July 1 and Saturday. Only one of these involves a person in the village, and most are identified as Tokyo 2020 “contractors” and “personnel involved in games.” The list includes an athlete – who tested positive on July 14 – and three members of the media. Of the 45, only 12 are listed as ‘non-resident of Japan’. Organizers say athletes and staff who have attended training camps from Tokyo have been excluded from this list and their accounts. Tokyo officials said they were unable to provide an estimate of the number of people in the village as of Saturday. New COVID-19 cases on Saturday were reported at 1,410. There were 950 a week ago, and it is the 28th day in a row that there were more cases than a week earlier. It was the highest single day since 1485 on January 21. IOC President Thomas Bach has again asked the Japanese to support the Olympics, as he has done all week in Tokyo. Opinion polls, depending on how the question is asked, show that 50-80% want the Olympics to be postponed or canceled again. “We are well aware of the skepticism some people have here in Japan,” Bach said Saturday at his first major Olympics briefing at the main press center in Tokyo. “My appeal to the Japanese people is to welcome these athletes.” The question about the lack of support was asked to Bach at least twice, both times by Japanese reporters. “Even in Japan there was never 100% support for the Olympics or any other event. This is part of democracy,” he said. “You will always have different opinions and we have to understand that such a discussion in the situation of a pandemic is getting more heated and emotional. Many people experience stress.” More Olympic record:

