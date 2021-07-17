BCCI instructs Hyderabad Cricket Association to address concerns over cricket development with Telangana officials





The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has instructed the Hyderabad Cricket Association to meet the representatives of the Telangana Cricket Association and address their concerns, including regarding the development of cricket outside the city of Hyderabad. In a statement signed by BCCI Vice President Rajeev Shukla and Treasurer Arun Dhumal, the TCA is said to have explained in great detail their concerns and the problems they are facing. The BCCI appreciates TCA’s efforts and concerns about the development of cricket in Telangana state (outside Hyderabad), it is said. While the BCCI cannot accept the representation of TCA’s associate membership, the BCCI believes that TCA in partnership with the HCA can aid the growth and development of cricket in Telangana, the communication said. READ: Dasun Shanaka expects ‘even match’ between India and Sri Lanka

The HCA is mandated to address TCA concerns in a time-bound manner. It has also been instructed to prepare a report by the BCCI on the steps it has taken regarding the development of cricket outside Hyderabad within six months of the date of this order. This is a primary reflection and recognition of the work the TCA has done over the past seven years from villages to district level in Telangana to promote cricket, identify and nurture talent, said TCA secretary Dharam Guruva Reddy. Under the supervision of the BCCI, we will try to ensure that the great cricketing talent in Telangana will reach new heights, he said. We would try to work out a uniform and equal opportunities solution under the supervision of the BCCIs. Our concern is for uniformity in structure and representation of districts in state teams in different age groups (men and women), in various committees, including selection and membership, concluded Guruva Reddy. ALSO READ: T20 World Cup: England, West Indies among favorites in ‘Group of Death’

HCA SGM postponed Meanwhile, the meeting of the Special General Body of the HCA, convened by the members of the Apex Council headed by Secretary R. Vijayanand on July 18, has been postponed due to unavoidable reasons. “A new schedule will be communicated to the affiliated club secretaries,” the secretary said. Mr K. John Manoj, interim president of HCA, informed ‘The Hindu’ that at a meeting convened by Ms K. Kavitha, former MP and daughter of Telangana Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhara Rao and also attended by the HCA President Mohd Azharuddin, both groups agreed to withdraw the lawsuits and work in unison. “But again, this must be reciprocated by July 22 for smooth operation going forward,” he said.

