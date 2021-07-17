The Notre Dame football team is counting on a few elite players in 2021, but these five players have the most to prove next season.

The Notre Dame football team is coming off an undefeated regular season and a spot in the College football play-off, but there is a lot of work to be done in terms of roster. The Irish have to replace 14 players because of the NFL, but despite this, there is still a lot of talent left, including some exciting real freshmen and transfers.

That said, we’re looking at five players with the most to prove this coming season.

5 Notre Dame footballers with the most to prove in 2021

No. 5: Blake Fisher

Whenever a team decides to start a real freshman as their left tackle, there will be a lot to prove for that player. Blake Fisher replaces a dominant player in Liam Eichenberg, the program’s first member to be selected in the 2021 NFL Draft, and one who basically kept Ian Book untouched for two seasons.

Fisher has shown since his arrival on campus that he is not your ordinary real freshman, and most believe he will make an easy transition into the college ranks. However, he will have to prove early on that he is the right man for the job as there are too many question marks on offense to worry about the left tackle.