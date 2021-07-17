Wheelchair tennis player, judoka join Canada’s Paralympic team for Tokyo 2020

Wheelchair tennis player Rob Shaw and judoka Priscilla Gagn are the latest athletes to be added to Canada’s squad for the Paralympic Games in the coming months here.

A gold medalist at the 2019 Parapan American Games in Lima, Shaw will make his Paralympic debut in the Japanese capital after qualifying through ninth in the world rankings.

It also marks the return of the 31-year-olds for the first time since late 2019.

Shaw captured eight singles titles on the International Tennis Federation’s wheelchair tennis tour that year, becoming the first Canadian tennis player, stand-up or wheelchair, to medal in singles at a multisport game when he triumphed in Lima.

“These are the kind of moments you dream of as an athlete – representing your country on the biggest possible stage,” he said.

“I can’t wait to test my skills against the best in the world and put all this training into my performance.”

Canada has yet to win a Paralympic medal in wheelchair tennis, with a best result of fourth place in quad doubles by Sarah Hunter and Brian McPhate in Athens 2004.

“Rob is an outstanding athlete who has achieved the highest level of sport despite a very challenging year due to the COVID-19 pandemic,” said Janet Petras, director of high-quality programs and administration for Tennis Canada.

“We will be cheering him on from Canada.”

Gagn will compete in her second Paralympic Games after her debut in Rio 2016, where she finished fifth.

The 35-year-old, who won gold medals at the 2018 and 2020 Pan American Para Judo Championships, is the world’s number two in the 52-kilogram category and hopes to take the podium in Tokyo 2020.

“It has been a challenging year with the pandemic exposing certain inequalities, but the power of unity within our Paralympic community and the encouragement of my coach Andrzej [Sadej], has proved enough to push through and overcome yet another challenge,” said Gagn.

“Dreams are born, but we have to grow, and sometimes it hurts.

“But in the end, it’s always worth it.”

Canada has won four Paralympic bronze medals in the sport – three courtesy of Pier Morten in Seoul 1988, Barcelona 1992 and Sydney 2000, and another from his brother Eddie, also 33 years ago in Seoul.

“Priscilla is a fighter, both on the judo mat and in everyday life outside of the sport,” said Andrzej Sadej, Para head coach of Judo Canada.

“For me it is a privilege and an enriching experience to be part of her Paralympic journey.”

Earlier this month, Canada announced it will send its largest team of wheelchair fencers to the Paralympic Games after naming a four-man squad.

Matthieu Hbert, Pierre Mainville, Ruth Sylvie Morel and Ryan Rousell have been selected to represent Canada.

Mainville, who holds Canada’s highest wheelchair fencing world ranking of 12th in the men’s B saber, will compete in its fourth consecutive Paralympic Games.

He reached the quarter-finals in Rio 2016 and has two top 10 finishes from London 2012.

“It will be a very different experience from my previous Games, and I am disappointed that my family cannot be with me in Tokyo this time,” said Mainville.

“But I so appreciate their support, as well as my coaches, physical trainers, osteopath and medical team.”

Morel was the first Canadian to compete in wheelchair fencing at the 2000 Sydney Games.

She also participated in London 2012 and will perform for the third time at the Paralympic Games in Tokyo.

“I consider myself extremely lucky to have made it to the Tokyo Paralympic Games,” said Morel.

“This will be my third Games and my goal is not to be better than anyone else, but to be better than I was.”

The Canadian Paralympic Committee also recently designated a nine-member cycling team for the Games.

Multiple Paralympic medalists Tristen Chernove, Charles Moreau and Ross Wilson head to Tokyo.

Reigning Paralympic time trial champion Chernove won a medal of each color in Rio 2016, while Moreau took two bronzes and Wilson two silvers.

Shelley Gautier, a Rio 2016 bronze medalist in the T1 time trial, and Marie-ve Croteau have also been chosen, along with Paralympic debutants Joey Desjardins, Alex Hyndman, Kate OBrien and Keely Shaw.

“Our Paralympic nominees, made up of both rookies and veterans, will support each other to perform at these Games,” said Sbastien Travers, Canada’s Para Cycling head coach.

“While some of our selected athletes have not raced internationally in the past 18 months, they have maintained a high level of training and we are confident in their progress.

“We are going to Tokyo with the aim of achieving medal achievements at both the Izu Velodrome and Fuji Speedway.”