Who is Manika Batra? 5 things you didn’t know about the Indian table tennis star

Manika Batra is India’s top-ranked female table tennis player. She has been absolutely gorgeous for the past few years and has become a sensation in the sport.

Batra will compete in two categories this Olympics and will try to get India its first table tennis medal. On that note, here are a few things you probably didn’t know about the paddler.

#1 Manika Batra started playing at the age of four

Manika Batra grew up with a sporting background. Both of her siblings played table tennis and this encouraged young Manika to pick up the racket at the age of four. Batra was coached by former TT player Sandeep Gupta. Her first international medal came at age 16 when she won silver at the 2011 Chile Open.

#2 Batra was voted Breakthrough Star of the Year by ITTF

Manika Batra made history when she became the first Indian woman to receive the Breakthrough Star Award from the International Table Tennis Federation in 2018. [ITTF]. That same year, she won the prestigious Rajiv Gandhi Khel Ratna award for her stellar performance at the 2018 Commonwealth Games.

Watch: Indian paddler Manika Batra, tied to the Tokyo Olympics, plays a long rally against Belarusian partner Kiryl Barabanov

#3 Manika Batra And Her Long Rubber Grip With Pimples

Manika Batra has perfected the art of playing with the long pimpled rubber. The very best in the world struggle with this, but it has become easy for Batra as she has been playing with it for a long time. Her ability to quickly switch twiddles has made it very easy for her as it confuses the opponents and helps her gain points.

While talking about her twiddle technique, Manika said:

“I used to play for fun, at home, like during dinner, etc. and it has become a habit. I thought, ‘Why not apply it to the table? It works for me.”

Also read: Manika Batra says it’s a dream to win gold at the Olympics

#4 Batra had a great campaign for the Commonwealth Games in 2018

Manika Batra cemented her place as the top female table tennis player at the 2018 Gold Coast Games, where she finished with two golds, one silver and one bronze. She became the first Indian woman to win gold in the women’s individual category when she defeated Yu Mengyu in the final.

#5 Batra has turned down many modeling contracts

Manika Batra’s climb to the top was not easy and she had to sacrifice a lot along the way. She was offered many modeling contracts but turned them down because she just wanted to focus on the game.

Batra enrolled in Jesus and Mary College, but after a year she decided to quit and focus on table tennis full-time. Manika was on the front page of Femina in 2018 and later appeared in an edition of Vogue.

Also read: Manika Batra says it’s a dream to win gold at the Olympics

Edited by Sudeshna Banerjee