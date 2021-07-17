Pro Football Reference adds pre-1982 pockets to inclusion, focusing on old-time Buffalo Bills





The early years of professional football featured legendary players and stories of spectacular plays, but much of the record is apocryphal. Unlike professional baseball, which kept detailed scorebooks almost from the start, football wasn’t that picky. Statistics such as quarterback hits and defended passes are commonplace now, but they didn’t emerge until the 21st century. Even rudimentary information like solo tackles or fumbles didn’t make it into the box score until the 1990s. For that reason, it is difficult to compare today’s players to the legendary stars of 50 years ago, even with superficial statistics. But now some of those former players will finally see some good proof of their greatness, thanks to an obsessive effort by John Turney and Nick Webster, two members of the Pro Football Research Association. Before the year 1982, the bag was not an officially recorded statistic, so we have no statistical record of the great pass rushers of yesteryear. As a blog post in the football statistics database pro-football-reference.com explains that Turney and Webster have done a comprehensive review of past data to reconstruct official bag totals dating back to 1960. As a result, they claim that 99 percent of bags from 1970 to 1981 are now recorded, as are the vast majority of bags from 1961 to 1969. As a result, we now have a clearer picture of the great Buffalo Bills of the teams from previous years. The greatest benefactor? Defensive tackle Tom Sestak. Sestak, a three-time unanimous All-AFL roster, played for the Bills from 1962 to 1968. PFR’s record shows Sestak amassed 52.0 sacks in his seven-year career, a total that ranks fifth on the franchise standings. It is also the franchise sack record for a defensive tackle, for Kyle Williams’s 48.5 sacks. Sestak also holds the record for sacks in one season by a Buffalo Bills DT with 15.5 in 1964. That is the third highest total for one season of all Bills players in history; Bruce Smith holds the record with 19.0 sacks in 1990 and Bryce Paup had 17.5 in 1995. Another player to see his greatness recognized was Gentle Ben Williams, the defending side who played ten seasons for the Bills from 1976 to 1985, and who also passed away last May. As his obituary of Ole Miss noted:, when Williams retired from the NFL, he was the career sack leader for Buffalo with 45.5 sacks. Further accounting has increased his tally to 52.0 sacks, leveling with Sestak for fifth. Another important detail for Bills fans: Bruce Smith’s pocket record remains intact. NFL legend Deacon Jones, the Secretary of Defense, was also the man who coined the term bag. He played from 1961 to 1974, meaning his entire career fell to the unofficial sack record. Turney and Webster’s research confirms Jones had 173.5 sacks in his storied career, which remains in third place behind Smith and Reggie White.

