IOC member Ryu tests positive for COVID-19 upon arrival in Japan





South Korean Ryu Seung-min is the first member of the International Olympic Committee (IOC) to test positive for COVID-19 in Japan ahead of the postponed Olympics here. Ryu, a former table tennis player and member of the IOC Athletes’ Commission, confirmed on Instagram that he returned a positive COVID-19 test upon arrival at Narita airport. The 38-year-old Olympic gold medalist said he had been double vaccinated and tested negative twice before leaving South Korea to travel here for the Games, which open here next Friday (July 23). He has been transferred to an isolation center and may miss the Olympics. Ryu will be absent from the two-day IOC session next week, which will take place in person at the organization’s five-star hotel in the Japanese capital. “I’m completely asymptomatic, which probably has to do with being vaccinated,” Ryu wrote. “I apologize to the organizing committee, our hosts here in Japan and the IOC for the inconvenience I have caused. “My case is yet another proof that the system put in place to protect us all is effective.” The IOC has said nearly 100 percent of its members have been fully vaccinated against COVID-19. Four IOC members, whose identities have not yet been revealed, will not attend the Games. Athletes begin to arrive in droves for the Tokyo 2020 Olympics Getty Images Criticism of the IOC, especially its president Thomas Bach, has grown in recent weeks from a Japanese public who opposed the 2020 Tokyo Olympics going ahead amid a pandemic. Bach has claimed there is “zero risk” of COVID-19 spreading to the Japanese public, and the IOC and organizers hope the strict measures that will be put in place will ensure the Games will be “safe and secure”. The news of Ryu’s infection comes after organizers confirmed the first positive COVID-19 case among residents of the Olympic Village. As of July 1, at least 44 cases of people involved in the Games have been registered in Japan. At least five athletes have tested positive for COVID-19 since arriving in Japan for the Games, while the Refugee Olympic Team postponed its trip to Tokyo after one of its delegations also returned a positive test. Teams from several other countries have been forced into isolation due to COVID-19 issues, raising concerns about the virus’ impact on athletes about to compete. Health experts have warned that the Games could become a “super-spreading” event, while Shigeru Omi, the Japanese government’s top COVID-19 adviser, has warned that hosting the Olympics during a pandemic is “abnormal”. Tokyo today registered 1,410 COVID-19 cases, the highest daily number in the city since January 21.

