Texas Longhorn’s Men’s Basketball: Texas Lands Coveted Transfer Marcus Carr





It’s been four grueling months since Texas basketball last played a game. A disappointing first-round loss in March of Abilene Christian brought an abrupt end to the Horns’ first real championship dreams in the Shaka Smart era, sending the burnt orange into another off-season with seemingly nothing to look forward to. It may not have been obvious at the time, but was the loss exactly what this program needed? In a way, yes. It set in motion a turnaround that has now brought Texas into serious national championship conversations and another domino just fell into place. On Saturday, Minnesota’s highly sought-after transfer agent Marcus Carr announced his Texas commitment via his social media. Carr had considered a professional opportunity with the NBL in Australia before joining Beard’s team for 2021. Louisville, Kansas and Kentucky were also in the mix for Carr, but it seems his visit to Austin earlier this week skewed the decision in favor of the burnt orange. READ MORE: Texas pitcher Tristan Stevens returns for senior year The Toronto native flirted with a journey through the NBA draft process, but balked at the end of last month. Here’s a look at Carr during scrimmages against other pro-level prospects. Texas now has their seventh transfer addition of the off-season. Beard has practiced his craft as a recruiter as he has managed to attract the best-of-the-best according to transfer rankings by CBS Sports and WatchStadium.com. Both Carr and new Texas center Tre Mitchell came in at one and two on each list, respectively. Carr is going to qualify his senior year and will likely earn the starting role from day one. The six-foot-tall guard has proven that he can effectively handle the reigns as a novice guard with a heavy workload, something he did throughout his time in college. In his first season at Pittsburgh in 2017-18, Carr led the Panthers in minutes per game (28.6) and total assists (129). After being out of the running the following year due to old NCAA transfer rules, in 2019 Carr used his red shirt sophomore year to make a name for himself at the University of Minnesota. Carr established his role as alpha general during that season as he again led his team in minutes per game (36.8) and finished second in points (15.4). He also broke a Minnesota program record with 207 assists per year. READ MORE: Around The Big 12: TCU “Won’t Back Down” With QB-QB Coach Tandem Carr has led his team for a total of minutes and assists during each academic year. Still, it’s his elite scoring ability that sets him apart from other top guards in the country. He has showcased an NBA level range from deep and has a step back that easily creates space for the average college defender. Carr maxed out this last season, leading the Golden Gophers in points (19.4) and threes (60). The transfer talent of this new roster, assembled by new Texas coach Chris Beard, now has Texas firmly in position to compete for a national championship. READ MORE: Big 12 Officials: Horns Down Will Lead To Bullying Penalty Want the latest news and insider information about the Longhorns? click here Sign up for your premium membership of LonghornsCountry.com today, and get access to the entire Fan Nation premium network! Follow Longhorns Country Twitter and facebook.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.si.com/college/texas/mens-basketball/texas-lands-coveted-transfer-marcus-carr The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos