Despite Waddle’s loss, speed remains on the grid





Alabama football has a lot of speed on offense this year In recent years, Alabama football has had one outer strength that cannot be defended. They have had at least one player with amazing speed. While defenders can handle agility and aggression, there’s not much you can do if a receiver is significantly faster than you. This started with Henry Ruggs. Many believed Ruggs would beat the NFL Combine record for the 40-yard dash, but he just fell short. Still, he was easily the fastest player in college football during his time with the Crimson Tide, and it opened up the other facets of Alabama’s offense. While Ruggs was still on the team, Alabama recruited Jaylen Waddle. Waddle brought more agility to the table, but he was almost as fast as Ruggs. It was just unfair to always have the two fastest players on the field. However, both speedsters are now in the NFL and it’s time for the next wave of speed in Tuscaloosa. This is true Jameson Williams comes into play. Williams came over from Ohio and is likely to start for Alabama football this year. In high school, he set a hurdle record in the state of Ohio and won two state titles as a junior. The man has speed and he will be ready to show it at Bryant-Denny Stadium. However, Williams is not the only speedster on the roster. JoJo Earle is a new recruit. He ranked sixth among receivers in the 2021 class, and his speed is one reason why. He is another athlete in two sports with experience as a track star. Earle may need more time to develop, but the speed jumps off the page on both players. When they are side by side, there are few options for opposing secondaries. If Earle returns points, expect him to come back there some time this season. Alabama football has a lot of speed in every position, but these two receivers stand out. Be familiar with their names as in 2021 they will be blurry on screen.

